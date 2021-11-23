Cuban woman says Maradona abused and raped her

Cuban Mavys Alvarez, who had a sentimental relationship with late Argentine football star Diego Maradona (1960 - 2020) when she was a minor, speaks during a press conference to international news agencies in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 22, 2021. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mavys Alvarez Rego, who now lives in Miami, told the press in Buenos Aires how she met Maradona at 16, when the star, then in his forties, lived in Cuba, where he was undergoing drug treatment.

A 37-year-old Cuban woman, who had an affair with Diego Maradona as a minor 20 years ago, accused the late Argentine idol and his entourage on Monday of violence and abuse, including rape and holding her against her will.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.