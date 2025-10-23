Cubs draw inspiration from Morocco

It was in Morocco that Uganda’s young footballers first saw what was possible. Earlier in April at their second appearance at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the youngsters made history by becoming the first Ugandan team to qualify for a Fifa tournament.

But that was not only the achievement that left an impression, the way Morocco was shaping the future of its football also wowed the youngsters and their coach Brian Ssenyondo.

That lesson has now become a powerful source of inspiration after Morocco’s U-20 team claimed a historic Fifa U-20 World Cup title in Chile on Sunday night.

Morocco overcame six-time champions Argentina 2-0 in the final. That achievement has come at a moment when the Uganda Cubs who have flown to Dubai to intensify their preparations as they plan to spring some surprises at the 2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

That image of Morocco becoming the third African nation to lift the trophy is now fresh and firmly etched in their minds.

“Any coach, any player would want to play in the finals,” Ssenyondo said.

“We have to give ourselves the best chance by playing well and winning every game. Who knows where we can reach if we win every game?”

The inspiration runs deeper than Morocco’s fairytale. Uganda qualified for the U-17 World Cup in the country now celebrated for producing champions.

Ssenyondo witnessed firsthand Morocco’s meticulous approach to youth football with a system built on long-term planning and a clear vision for development.

The U17 team.

“I think they deserve it,” he said of Morocco’s U-20 win. “We were there, we saw what they were doing. I believe we can borrow a leaf and I believe we are doing it here also.”

Morocco topped Group C after historic victories over Spain and Brazil before brushing aside South Korea, USA and France in the knockout rounds.

Their triumph, powered by players like Yassir Zabiri, who scored twice in the final and Golden Ball winner Othmane Maamma, proves that African nations can reach the very top when talent meets structure, a model Uganda should emulate.

“We are headed for better days with the younger age groups because it is the foundation that builds strong walls,” Ssenyondo said.

Now, the Cubs prepare to face Canada, Chile and France in Group K from November 5–11 with their ambition clear that they want to compete fiercely and possibly stage a surprise like Morocco.

2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup

Host country: Qatar

Dates: November 3–27

Uganda Cubs schedule;

November 5: Canada vs. Uganda

November 8: Uganda vs. Chile