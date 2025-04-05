Cubs handed lease of life in World Cup push

Uganda Cubs reignited their 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco with a convincing 3-0 win over Tanzania on Thursday in Mohammedia, bouncing back in style after a bruising defeat in their opening game.

The result not only delivered Uganda’s first points in Group A but also severely dented the Serengeti Boys’ hopes of progression.

The encounter was tilted in Uganda’s favor early on, with Richard Okello nearly opening the scoring within seconds, rattling the crossbar with a fierce strike. Tanzania responded with a long-range effort from Akram Shaaban that forced a smart save from Adrian Mukwanga.

The Cubs, however, quickly established dominance, pinning Tanzania back with a high-intensity press. Isima Magala came close to breaking the deadlock before the break, but Tanzanian goalkeeper Abrahman Nassoro stood tall to deny him.

The game’s defining moment came in the 56th minute. Tanzanian center-back Hussein Mbegu was sent off after a contentious VAR decision, leaving Tanzania with a mountain to climb. Uganda needed no second invitation.

Five minutes later, Simon Wanyama calmly slotted home the opener, punishing the short-handed Tanzanian defense. As the game wore on, the Ugandan pressure mounted.

Richard Okello was rewarded for his earlier efforts, reacting quickest to a rebound and doubling the lead in the 85th minute.

In stoppage time, it was the electric James Bogere, later named Man of the Match who sealed the emphatic victory from the penalty spot, sending the keeper the wrong way.

The win lifts Uganda to third place in Group A with three points, while Tanzania, yet to register a point, sit bottom and face early elimination.

As the group stage heats up, the top two teams will progress directly to the quarterfinals and automatically qualify for the 2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup. Meanwhile, the third placed teams will contest playoffs for the final two World Cup spots.