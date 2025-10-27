Cubs step into a new world

The tournament that introduced the world to Ronaldinho, Luis Figo, Cesc Fàbregas, Toni Kroos, Phil Foden, or closer home, Nwankwo Kanu, who captained Nigeria to the second of their record five Fifa U17 World Cup titles, is upon us.

Now, for the first time in history, Uganda joins that elite cast. When the Cubs step onto Qatari turf this November, they will carry not only a nation’s hopes, but also the pride of being pioneers — the first Ugandan team ever to play at any football World Cup.

Task at hand

Their Group K fixtures pit them against Canada (November 5), Chile (November 8), and France (November 11) in a tournament expanded for the first time to 48 teams, divided into 12 groups of four.

The top two from each group, plus the eight best third-placed sides, progress to a knockout Round of 32 — football’s toughest classroom.

For coach Brian Ssenyondo and his promising squad — captain Richard Okello, James Bogere, Isma Magala, John Asiimwe, Enock Bagenda, and others — this World Cup will not just be a competition; it will be an education.

From the anthem to the final whistle, the lessons will be as much cultural and mental as they are technical.

A world-class classroom

In Qatar, the lessons the Cubs will learn will extend far beyond tactics and fitness.

From strategy sessions to recovery routines, from team bonding to cultural immersion, every moment of this World Cup will unfold across some of the world’s most advanced sporting facilities.

It is here — within the iconic Aspire Zone — that Uganda’s young stars will live, train, and compete, turning ambition into experience.

Inside Aspire Zone: Where the Cubs’ dream will unfold

Aspire Zone Competition Complex - Group Stage, Knockout Rounds & Semi-Finals

Nestled in Al Rayyan on the western edge of Doha, the Aspire Zone Competition Complex is the beating heart of the 2025 Fifa U17 World Cup.

This state-of-the-art training and competition hub — part of the iconic Aspire Academy — features four full-size Fifa-certified pitches with modular stands that can host up to eight matches per day.

The Cubs in training.

Built on the legacy of the 2022 World Cup, its air-conditioned halls and floodlit fields ensure perfect playing conditions under Qatar’s November sun, where young stars will battle from the opening whistle through the semi-finals in front of passionate, compact crowds. (Capacity: 2,000–5,000 per pitch with temporary seating.)

Khalifa International Stadium

Final – November 27, 2025

The grand finale unfolds at Khalifa International Stadium, Doha’s historic jewel in Al Rayyan. Reborn for the 2022 World Cup with a striking arched roof and pitch-cooling technology that keeps surface temperatures below 27°C, this 40,000-seat icon has hosted World Cup third-place playoffs and Asian Cup finals.

On November 27, the U17 world champions will be crowned under its dazzling lights — the same stage where legends such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé once dazzled. A fitting crescendo for the future stars of tomorrow!

Uganda U17 – 2025 Fifa World Cup Fixtures (Group K)

November 5, 2025: Uganda vs Canada

November 8, 2025: Uganda vs Chile