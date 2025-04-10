Cubs throw final dice in World Cup hunt

Six years ago, the Uganda Cranes came within touching distance of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup. They finished second behind Egypt in a group that also included Ghana and Congo.

Two years later, the Uganda National Women’s U-17 team, Teen Cranes, made a similar push for World Cup qualification when they reached the final round of qualifiers where only Cameroon stood between them and history.

However, that final qualifier was abandoned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To prove they were destined to the worlds, the Teen Cranes thrashed Cameroon 4-2 over two legs in a subsequent qualifier in February last year.

In 2021, the Uganda Hippos, the U-20 men’s team, took the continent by surprise by making it to the final of the 2020 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) where they won silver after losing 2-1 to Ghana.

By reaching the semifinals, the Hippos had sealed their ticket to the 2021 Fifa U-20 World Cup in Indonesia as one of the four African representatives but unfortunately, Fifa decided to cancel the tournament due to the pandemic. That is how Ugandan football has come painfully close yet so far to a maiden World Cup appearance.

But that could change tonight if the Uganda Cubs, the boys’ U-17 team, get their act right when they face Gambia in a Fifa U-17 World Cup play-off at the sidelines of the ongoing Afcon U-17 finals.

The Cubs made their second appearance at the junior continental finals with their hopes high but 5-0 and 2-1 losses to hosts Morocco and Zambia in their opening and closing games of Group A condemned them to a third place despite their 3-0 victory over Tanzania on Day Two.

Tough battle

Now, with the 2025 U-17 Fifa World Cup expanded from 24 to 48 teams and Africa's representation increased from four to 10, the top eight teams from the four Afcon groups qualify directly for the World Cup. The four third-placed teams will compete for the remaining slots to Qatar.

Uganda has drawn Gambia as their playoffs opponents as Egypt and Angola battling for the other slot. Gambia known as the Baby Scorpions have made two previous World Cup appearances in 2005 and 2009 after winning the respective Afcon U-17 championships.

In their Group C fixtures, they lost to Senegal (1-0) and Tunisia (2-1) but finished third ahead of Somalia whom they thrashed 5-1 for the tournament’s second-biggest win so far.

Head coach Brian Ssenyondo, whose Cubs played their last match on Sunday, had a chance to observe Gambia’s style of play on Monday. He expects a tough encounter but remains optimistic about Uganda’s chances.

“We had a chance to watch their last game, they’re a tough team,” Ssenyondo rated his opponents. “Both teams are strong but our dream to go to the World Cup will spur us in the game,” he added.

Striking power

Saturday’s clash will likely be decided by both teams' attacking prowess. Uganda was defensively solid during the qualifiers where they conceded only once and scored a dozen goals in four matches.

However, higher-level competition in Morocco has exposed some weaknesses with the Cubs leaking seven goals and scoring just four in three games.

Gambia, on the other hand, conceded six and scored seven in their West African qualifiers but have tightened up defensively allowing only four goals while netting seven.

This leaves the stage for the respective attacks. James Bogere, has been Uganda’s posterboy after emerging the topscorer in Cecafa but managed only one in the groups.

However, Ssenyondo should be impressed that captain Richard Okello, Simon Wanyama and defender Elvis Torach have provided options.

For Gambia, the Cubs must watch Alieu Drammeh who scored a fantastic hattrick against Somalia and tame Leigh Baba, their main man from the qualifiers.

U-17 Africa Cup of Nations

Saturday at 6pm