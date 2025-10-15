Cubs tune up for historic World Cup debut

Uganda U-17 head coach Brian Ssenyondo is racing against time to get his side in shape ahead of the 2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup, which kicks off on November 3 in Qatar.

The Cubs resumed full training late last week for the first time since returning from their camp in Morocco and immediately tested themselves against Uganda Premier League side KCCA in a friendly match meant to gauge their fitness levels.

The game provided a useful reality check. Lead striker James Bogere converted from the spot but goals from Umar Lutalo and Saidi Mayanja for KCCA highlighted areas that still need fine-tuning.

“We hardly had time to train, so we wanted to check our match fitness,” Ssenyondo said after the assessment. “There’s good progress, although we’re not yet where we want to be. I’m impressed with what I’ve seen so far, but we’ll play another game with KCCA later to make further assessments.”

Ssenyondo summoned 48 players to the Kisaasi Camp, including four foreign-based youngsters. These are Andreas Oyedele from Bradfield College (UK), Job Aguma from Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada), Ibrahim Amin from Cincinnati (USA) and Ikhlas Mutebi from Augsburg (Germany).

Uganda has been drawn in Group K of the expanded 48-team tournament alongside France, Chile and Canada. The Cubs will debut against Canada on November 5, before facing Chile on the 8th and France on the 11th.

Under the new format, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, plus eight best third-placed teams, will progress to the round of 32.

This will be Uganda’s first-ever appearance at a Fifa tournament, joining El Salvador, Fiji, the Republic of Ireland and Zambia among the debutants.

Uganda is one of 10 African nations heading to Qatar, alongside Burkina Faso, Mali, Morocco, South Africa, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Tunisia and Egypt.

2025 Fifa U-17 World Cup

Host country: Qatar

Dates: November 3–27

African teams at 2025 U-17 Fifa World Cup

Burkina Faso, Mali, Morocco, South Africa, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt and Uganda

Uganda Cubs schedule

November 5: Canada vs. Uganda

November 8: Uganda vs. Chile