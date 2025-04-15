Cubs’ World Cup glory, agony for Kimaanya

Uganda's historic qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar has been a source of national pride, yet for Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya, the celebrations come with a bitter twist.

Just a year after reaching the quarter-finals of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football in Masaka, the Lyantonde-Masaka Zone has proven an insurmountable hurdle this time around.

The absence of four key players, currently representing the country with the U-17 Cubs at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, has seemingly cost Kimaanya dearly, highlighting the heavy price the school has paid for contributing significantly to Uganda's junior World Cup dream.

The U-17 Africa Cup of Nations coincided with the crucial period when schools were battling for qualification to the USSSA National finals in Ngora.

The Uganda U17 national team boasted a diverse roster, which included Trevor Mubiru, a St Mary's Kitende student whose father is the popular musician Omuyaaye Ganja, alongside Abdul Lukenge Ntege, son of National Teams manager Patrick Ntege, and Shakur Magogo, son of FUFA President Moses Magogo.

11 schools contributed players, including Kimaanya, St Mary's Kitende, Quality HS, Bukedea Comprehensive, Kyaddondo SS Matugga, Fort Portal SS, Kibuli, Jinja Comprehensive, Namilyango College and likely Jinja Progressive Academy.

St Mary's Kitende and Kimaanya stand out as the largest contributors, each providing four players to the squad. However, Kitende is yet to field midfielder Marvin Kabiito, who recently transferred from Buddo.

In contrast, all four players from Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya – forward James Bogere and midfielders Hamuza Sengooba, Elvis Torach, and Isima Magala – have established themselves as key figures in the team's successful campaign.

The absence of several key national team players was keenly felt in the zonal qualifier. This included James Bogere, the prolific CECAFA top scorer whose goals in Morocco propelled Uganda to the World Cup, as well as their captain and promising young defender Hamuza Sengooba, the influential midfielder Isima Mulala Magala (MVP of last year's Masaka tournament), and dependable defender Elvis Torach.

Masaka SS, Norte Dame HS, and Wagwa will proceed to the National Championship in Ngora as the representatives of the Lyantonde-Masaka Zone, following Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya's early elimination.

Cubs’ players and their schools

James Bogere - Kimaanya

GK Muhamad Masabo - Quality HS

GK Adrian Mukwanga - Kitende

GK Ashraf Lukyamuzi – Kibuli

Simon Wanyama - Bukedea

Trevor Mubiru – Kitende

Abdul Lukenge Ntege – Dynamic

Jovan Mukisa – Jinja Comprehensive

Hamuza Sengooba - Kimaanya

Steven Oyirwoth – Kyaddondo

Elvis Torach - Kimaanya

John Brian Owino - Bukedea

Joseph Langol – Quality HS

Derick Ssozi – Fort Portal SS

Thomas Ogema – Kyaddondo

Richard Okello - Jipra

Marvin Kabiito – Kitende

Ashraf Kyakuwa - Kitende

Isima Magala - Kimaanya

Shakur Magogo - Namilyango