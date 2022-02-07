Cup of Nations final star Mane wins top individual award

L-R: Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar poses with the golden boot award, Senegal's forward Sadio Mane with the player of the tournament award and Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with the goalkeeper of the tournament after the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

Senegal captain Sadio Mane, who scored the decisive shootout penalty in the Africa Cup of Nations final triumph over Egypt, was named player of the tournament in Yaounde on Sunday.
His successful kick atoned for a missed penalty just seven minutes into the final when goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal pushed a powerful kick down the middle to safety.

