Curse of the holders strikes again as AFCON heads into knockout phase

South African referee Victor Gomes (2nd R) gestures towards Algeria's forward Youcef Belaili (L) and Algeria's defender Abdelkader Bedrane (2nd L) as Ivory Coast's midfielder Franck Kessie (R) looks on during the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Ivory Coast and Algeria at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 20, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Since Egypt won a third consecutive AFCON in 2010, only once have the title holders made the knockout phase of the following edition.

As the Africa Cup of Nations heads into the knockout stages, the reigning champions are heading home early to follow a pattern set at recent editions of the tournament.

