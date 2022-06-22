Dapper Crested Cranes depart for Marrakech in style

National women's football team Crested Cranes looked dapper and relaxed as they left their hotel in Kisaasi for Morocco, where they will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) starting July 2.

The stylish looks in the pictures that made the rounds on social media were an easy-on-the-eye disconnection from the routine training kits that they have spent the majority of the last 30 days in.

The smiles depicted a team that has come to terms with the weight of the assignment that lies ahead of them in a tournament that also doubles as a World Cup qualifier.

The players were apparently allowed a few hours off their busy schedules in the week to refashion their hair among other things.

They turned up for the early afternoon 'goodbye' photoshoot in neatly pressed white shirts, with the word FUFA well fitted at the breast, white sneakers, black pants and blazers.

The blazers have the Fufa badge imprinted and a section from the collar to the bottom part of the lapel - plus the pocket flaps - printed in national colours; black, yellow and red.

The fashion statement from the Ugandans, the third team in Morocco after the hosts and Zambia who are both based in Rabat, was clearly well received from fans on social media.