Dark horses Police, Kataka eye semis Cinderella run

Former finalists Police will host Fufa Big League surprise package Kataka in what promises to be a dicey jostle for the remaining slot in this season’s Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

The Cops, who reached the final in 2023 and are 2005 StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions, have steadied their league campaign with 27 points from 24 matches - somewhat distancing themselves from relegation threats.

Under the guidance of new coach Matia Lule, they will aim to outwit Geoffrey “Toldo” Awachango’s fearless Kataka side, who stunned three-time Cup winners URA at Nakivubo Stadium to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

Police, then coached by Simon Peter Mugerwa, edged past Maroons 1-0 in the Round of 16 to keep their trophy dream alive.

While the scales are finely balanced, Police might lean on home advantage to tilt the odds in their favour.

Still, they will need to brace for a spirited assault from Kataka - the only remaining FBL side - who are writing a Cinderella script of their own.

With ten-time champions KCCA and holders Kitara already through, the stage is set for either of these dark horses to crash the semifinal party.

KCCA temporary reprieve

KCCA became the first team to reach the semifinals after a gritty 2-1 win over Kaaro Karungi at Kyamate Playground in Ntungamo on Saturday.

Jackson Magera's Kasasiro Boys, struggling in the league, held their nerve this time. Derrick Nsibambi gave KCCA the lead before halftime with a deflected header. A heavy downpour delayed the restart, and moments into the second half, Clinton Kamugisha drew Kaaro level.

Forward Usama Arafat restored KCCA’s lead in the 59th minute, sealing their spot in the last four and putting their Cup campaign firmly back on track despite league struggles.

Kitara firm title defence

Kitara edged Bul 1-0 in a fiery quarterfinal on Sunday at Royal Park, Butema, keeping their title defense alive in a game riddled with drama and three red cards.

Defender Arthur Kiggundu sealed victory with a sublime 84th-minute free-kick, curling it past goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa to ignite animated home celebrations.

The match turned chaotic in the second half after Jerome Kirya shoved Patrick Kaddu, sparking a melee. Kitara’s Titus Ssematimba and Bul’s Kirya were sent off, followed later by Nicholas Mwere, who picked up a second yellow in stoppage time.

Tensions boiled over as Bul defender Walter Ochora shoved referee Henry Musisi in frustration, though surprisingly escaped punishment.

Kitara’s royal charge continues, but not without a storm.

Stanbic Uganda Cup Quarterfinals

Tuesday