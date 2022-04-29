Debutants Gombe High book date against Kitende in final

It was a case of who was the worst referee of the day as debutants Gombe High set a date with Kitende in today’s final of the USSSA Football Championship in Arua City.

In what should be a mouthwatering game at Barifa Stadium, a win for Kitende will secure a 10th title for the Wakiso Giants.

Captain Andrew Kawooya can lift his second trophy having played a key role in the 2019 triumph in Jinja. But in what was the worst case of bad officiating, Kibuli felt cheated in the 3-1 loss to Kibuli in the semis while daylight robbery dominated Gombe’s 2-0 victory over 2018 champions Buddo.

Kitende inch closer

Kitende’s victory came at a cost. There was a temporary moment of insanity as towering defender Rogers Torach Ochaki scored from the spot to cancel Dominic Ayera’s opener. A defensive mix up left Ayera in a sweet spot and calmly gave the 11-time champions the lead.

But their joy was short-lived as Charles Lwanga was fouled in the box and Torach stepped forward to slot home the penalty.

But the fans, most of whom rooted for Kibuli owing to their beautiful passing football, protested and some threw objects to the pitch.

When sanity returned, two own goals from Shafiq Kibirige and Dawson Mafumu sealed the victory for Kitende. Coach Edward Golola was relieved. “What is on our minds is to win this trophy. We have all it takes to win,” he said. But as the team bus was escorted off the stadium, Kibuli officials continued the protests.