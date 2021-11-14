Deciphering Kenyan football impasse

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa. PHOTO/ Nation Media Group 

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • The Afcon case was first revealed to the public last year after an investigative story by the Daily Nation in April. 
  • Last month, Amina wrote to Fifa president Gianni Infantino expressing disappointment at the state of the game in the country which was deteriorating. 

The Uganda Cranes clash against Kenya’s Harambee Stars 1-all draw last week in the Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifier was preceded by unprecedented events. The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa had been arrested just before the Kenya team flew to Entebbe for the match.

