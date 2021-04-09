Decisive day for URA-Mbarara as Bul stroll into round of 16

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

There has never been a winner between URA and Mbarara since the latter earned promotion to feature in the topflight league during the 2017/2018 season.

The two teams have since met seven times including Tuesday’s goalless draw in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup Round-of-32 stage.

There will however be a winner on Friday when the two teams clash for a place in the round-of-16.

According to tournament rules, the teams will immediately go into a penalty shootout should the game remain goalless after the regular 90 minutes.

Coach Livingstone Mbabazi appears to have steadied the ship, presiding over two draws and a win from his first three games since returning to the club.

He previously worked at Mbarara for one and a half seasons before leaving at the end of the 2019 season after guiding the club to fourth place, their highest ever finish.

Mbabazi will expect more resilience from his side who also rode their luck at times in the first leg with Cromwel Rwothomio, Steven Mukwala and substitutes; Juma Dada and Brian Nkuubi all coming close to scoring for URA.

Mbarara also go into today's game with some notable absentees. Forwards Bashir Mutanda and Makueth Wol are expected to miss out alongside defenders Jasper Ahebwa, Soulyamane Bamba and Ronak Edwok.

Jude Ssemugabi and Henry Kitegenyi who scored in the 2-1 win over Wakiso Giants in the league last week are expected to lead the line for Mbarara.

In Bugembe on Thursday, Bukedea's Black Powers took a knee before kickoff of their second leg match against Bul in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement that inspired their change of name.

They were however still powerless to prevent the hosts from romping to a 3-1 victory and 5-1 on aggregate and become the first team to advance to the round of 16.

Midfielder Joseph Ssemujju unlocked the game in the 20th with a cracking shot before setting up Simon Oketch for the second four minutes later. Michael Siwu converted from the spot in the 83rd minute but Robert Mukhongotya's solo goal put the game to bed.

"Our focus was in the Big League and therefore we had to rest some key players and gave others playing time," Black Powers head coach John Ong'odia said after the game.

"Every top team wants to win at least something so is Bul. We expect tougher oppponents as we move forward but we shall keep working hard," Bul's Arthur Kyesimire said while asked about his team's intentions in the Uganda cup after falling off the radar in the league chase.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Round-of-32

Thursday Result

Bul 3-1 Black Powers

(Bul progress 5-2 on aggregate)

Friday fixtures – 3.30pm

Maroons (1) vs Terrazo (1), Luzira

Luwero United (0) vs Onduparaka (0), Kasana

Busoga United (0) vs Vipers (3), Njeru

MYDA (1) vs Proline (4), Tororo

Mbarara City (0) vs URA (0), Kakyeka

*Brackets denote first leg scores