Decisive day in Big League

There will be a stern test of character, nerve and mettle as half of the teams in the StarTimes Fufa Big League fight the penultimate battle to either earn a promotion or stay put for next season.

Three teams will go up and as it stands, at least two former Uganda Premier League sides will make a return.

Tricky tests

Kitara and Mbarara City lead the race with 55 and 54 points respectively and could seal their fate Thursday with wins away to Adjumani Town Council and Kaaro Karungi respectively.

However, it’s not a straightforward prediction that the two will win their games; Kitara have won only three out of 14 games on their travels and are facing an Adjumani side who have already been condemned to the Regional League.

However, the West Nile side has a motivation as they will be using this game to prepare for Police in the Stanbic Uganda Cup final.

Despite their deficiency, Police is the only team that has managed to pick maximum points from Adjumani among the top six.

Mbarara City, too, has a tough outing facing the only other team besides them and Kitara who are still unbeaten at home.

Kaaro Karungi threw the spanner in Police’s works a fortnight ago by beating them 1-0 in Ibanda to deny them a chance to return to the green spaces into the final three games.

Permutations

As stated, Nec and Police occupy the third and fourth places respectively.

So, this is the state of affairs going into the penultimate round on Thursday.

A win for Kitara and Mbarara City seals their return to the premier league but it can still happen if the Cops slip away to Booma. If Nec fails to beat Kyetume in Bugolobi, Kitara will be through irrespective of their result today.

If Mbarara City lose and Nec wins, they go level on points but the Ankole Lions’ eight goal advantage might keep them up.

“We have to do the business by ourselves because I don’t want to qualify alone but to win the league and earn promotion as the best team because we’re the best,” Kitara’s Sam Ssimbwa said.

“I’m going to be very strict in the two remaining games because I want the trophy,” he added.

Soldiers, Cops battle

Nec must win their game; otherwise, a trip to Kyetume in the final game might be very tricky. Any other result coupled with a win for Police will see the two trade the third and final promotion place which will put the Cops in pole position as they finish the campaign against Jinja North United at home.

“This league will be decided at the last moment but for now, we have to concentrate on winning our games,” Angelo Lonyesi, Police’s head coach said after their 5-1 win over Northern Gateway and Nec’s shocking loss to Lugazi at home.

“They [Nec] have tough games as well and will be travelling away on their last fixture so,” he added, “we expect more twists to the table.”

Relegation fight

The quintet of Lugazi, Booma, Calvary, Kyetume and Kaaro Karungi, are neither fighting for promotion nor relegation, they’re safe and already booked for next season.

However, below them is Ndejje University, Jinja North United and Kataka who will be fighting hard against Northern Gateway in Lira, Calvary in Jinja and Lugazi away respectively to avoid taking a risk on the final day.

The trio need at least a win from their two remaining games or pray Soroti City beat or draw against Luweero United.

The fate of the latter two is almost sealed as they’ll need to win and hope the rest lose but then have a combined 40+ goal deficit to overturn. Their fate is all but sealed.

Mathematically, Adjumani and Northern Gateway have been relegated.

STARTIMES FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Thursday fixtures – 4 pm

Soroti City vs. Luweero United, Soroti Municipal

Lugazi vs. Kataka, Lugazi

Jinja North United vs. Calvary, Bugembe

Booma vs. Police, Masindi Stadium

Northern Gateway vs. Ndejje University, Lira

Kaaro Karungi vs. Mbarara City, Ibanda

Adjumani TC vs. Kitara, Adjumani

Nec vs. Kyetume, Bugolobi Coffee

Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTs

1 Kitara FC 28 15 10 3 55 20 35 55

2 Mbarara City FC 28 14 12 2 46 19 27 54

3 NEC FC 28 15 6 7 39 20 19 51

4 Police FC 28 13 11 4 39 19 20 50

5 Lugazi FC 28 11 7 10 40 28 12 40

6 Booma FC 28 10 10 8 37 34 3 40

7 Calvary FC 28 12 4 12 35 43 -8 40

8 Kyetume FC 28 10 7 11 32 35 -3 37

9 Kaaro Karungi FC 28 10 7 11 29 37 -8 37

10 Ndejje University 28 9 9 10 36 41 -5 36

11 Jinja North United FC 28 9 8 11 24 30 -6 35

12 Kataka FC 28 9 8 11 36 34 2 33

13 Luweero United FC 28 8 5 15 29 44 -15 29

14 Soroti City FC 28 8 3 17 25 49 -24 27

15 Adjumani TC FC 28 6 8 14 35 52 -17 26

16 Northern Gateway SC 28 4 7 17 23 57 -34 19

TOP SCORER’S CHART

Denis Omedi (Booma) - 22

Henry Kitegenyi (Mbarara City) - 19

Gerald Ogweti (Lugazi) - 17

Henry Kaddu Patrick (Former Kitara) 15

Kavuma Marvin (Nec) - 13

Isaac Balyejusa (Luweero United) - 12

Edson Agondeze (Kitara) - 11