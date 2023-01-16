Defensive pair shine brightest in opener

Just when the other sections of the Uganda Cranes seemed to be malfunctioning in the barren draw with DR Congo on Saturday, the team backline was charged with standing firm to abate danger.



At the Venue Stade du 19 Mai 1956 in Annaba, centre-backs Goefrey Wasswa and Gift Fred put in a commendable shift to halt DR Congo's onslaught particularly in the second half.

Left-back Derrick Ndahiro and right-back James Begisa also needed a pat on the back for thwarting a couple of coordinated Congolese attacks in the tension-filled Chan group opener.

Though they didn't offer much venturing forward, they defended valiantly and backed up Wasswa and Gift when pressed on the back foot by lively Congolese forwards Addam Bossou and Philipe Kinzumbi.

Wasswa oozed confidence and barely put a foot wrong but it was the KCCA defender's chemistry with Gift that caught the eye of many.

Playing with aplomb, Wasswa was the epitome of a hardened defensive enforcer, with quick thoughts on the ball, organising colleagues into shape and tried to feed the forwards with long balls.

Together with the SC Villa burly defender, the duo was a dominant force at centre-back that repelled opposition attacks and set the platform for those ahead to perform more creative tasks.

If anything, Cranes spirited defensive display manifested coach Micho Sredojevic's cherished caution first approach cemented in the second half when he replaced attacking midfielder Moses Waiswa for SC Villa defender Kenneth Ssemakula.

Micho was impressed but...

A point secured against DR Congo is what the Serbian wants to build on ahead of the guargaunt test against Senegal who beat Ivory Coast 1-0 when they clash on Wednesday.

"Remember Congo are twice Chan champions. I believe we played well on the field and I believe technically and tactically we dominated," Micho revealed.

After playing a chess game in the opening stanza, Otis Ngoma's side imposed itself on the game dominating the midfield after the introduction of Soze Zemanga in the 46th minute to team up with Miche Mika and Zilu Mutumosi.

The midfield trio of Waiswa, Karim Watambala and Marvin Youngman was bereft of cohesion and bite and thus underfed the attacking trident of Milton Karisa, Frank Ssebuufu and Rogers Mato.

"Congo are the fabric of the tournament. We were physically above the opponents, I want to thank my players for working hard, not getting intimidated by the big names and showing that Uganda has something to offer .

"We have three cup finals, the first one has passed and now we are looking for the next one against Senegal," he stressed.

Much of his credit was directed to the gallant contribution of Waiswa and Gift who on four occasions made timely interceptions to deny an unrelenting DR Congo.

On occasions when they couldn't, URA custodian Nafian Alionzi stepped in to save the moment and had a great shift too.