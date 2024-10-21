Dembe shines but Hippos miss Afcon slot

John Paul Dembe was the silver lining in Uganda Hippos' dark cloud. He emerged as the top scorer of the Cecafa qualifiers of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, which concluded on Sunday in Tanzania.

Uganda Hippos, under the tutelage of Matia Lule, failed to make it a third consecutive appearance to the continental finals after losing to Tanzania in the semifinals.

Against Tanzania, the Hippos had themselves to blame after failing to defend captain Toto Majub’s goal in the first minute of the second half. Tanzania’s Sabri Kondo slalomed through four Ugandan shirts to score the equalizer from a tight angle before scoring in the 73rd minute to force the game into extra time.

Again, a lapse of concentration cost Uganda, as they conceded in the final minute of extra time to bow out 2-1. Tanzania joined Kenya, who had beaten Burundi, to grab the two slots available for the 2025 showpiece.

Consolation

Uganda were consoled with a bronze medal after thumping Burundi 4-1 in the third-place playoff on Sunday despite trailing by a goal after only five minutes of play. The team’s lead striker Dembe, who had failed to get on the score sheet on Friday, found his scoring boots with his third brace of the tournament, sealing the golden boot.

“We tried our best but it wasn’t enough to get us a ticket to Afcon but as a striker, I am very proud of my achievement,” Dembe said with a mixed feeling after winning the golden boot.

“I hope that this performance will boost me when I return to my club and fight for more playing time and score goals,” added the striker who plays for BK Hacken in Sweden.

In the second match, Tanzania beat Kenya 2-1 to emerge champions. Tanzania’s Sabri Kondo who missed Dembe’s record by a goal was voted most valuable player of the tournament as Kenya’s goalkeeper Ibrahim Wanzala took the golden gloves. Kenya were also awarded the Fair Play award.

2025 U20 Afcon qualifiers – Cecafa zone

Awards

Winners: Tanzania

Silve: Kenya

Bronze: Uganda

Afcon finalists: Tanzania & Kenya

Individual awards

Most Valuable Player: Sabri Kondo (Tanzania)

Golden boot: John Paul Dembe (Uganda, 6 goals)

Best goalkeeper: Ibrahim Wanzala (Kenya)