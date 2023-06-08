Denmark based Opondo hopes this time's better

Danish-based Ugandan midfielder Moses Opondo hopes time omens turn out right for him.

The 25-year-old is back in the Cranes fold four years after his last call-up.

Micho Sredojevic is the latest coach to summon the AC Horsens midfielder after Frenchman Sebastien Desabre in 2018 and Northern Irishman Johnny McKinstry the following year.

The midfielder has played for Uganda on two occasions, the first under Desabre against Niger in a three-nation tournament and the other against Ethiopia in a friendly under McKinstry.

On both occasions Opondo's promise was far from striking. He hopes this time round it does.

He is among the 42-man Cranes provisional squad training ahead of Uganda's make-or-break Afcon 2023 qualifying game against Algeria next weekend.

Focused

"It feels great to be back," said Opondo, who moved to Denmark with his mother as a four-year-old.

"It's been a long time, and I've been following you guys closely.

"The last time, unfortunately, I didn't manage (to impress as he would have loved), but now I'm here (again) and it feels great."

Uganda, tied with Tanzania on four points apiece after as many matches, need to beat Algeria on June 18 and Niger in September while hoping results elsewhere go their way to qualify for Afcon 2023 finals.

Algeria have already qualified after winning all their four games, including beating Uganda 2-0 in Algiers.

Opondo understands the magnitude of the task and the opponent involved.

"Of course I expect a difficult opponent, for sure," he said of Algeria.

"But right now the focus is on a couple of training sessions that we have and I expect everyone to give it their all because that's why we are all here."

Explosive

The former Vendsyssel offensive player was first called up by Desabre as a 21-year-old for two international friendly matches in Niger in 2018, where he made his national team debut, before McKinstry also summoned him a year later.

Opondo operates mostly centrally. His former coach at Vendsyssel, Jens Berthel Askou, once described him as "explosive."

Askou said, then in 2018: "Moses is a modern football player, having a fantastic physique, (and) is explosive.”

Now 25, Opondo gives Micho more options in the middle, where the Cranes have struggled scoring only twice in four matches.

Opondo joins the Cranes having scored one goal and made another in nine matches for his Danish club this season.

The midfielder was born at Kibuli Hospital in 1997 before moving to Denmark with his mother Nuluyiat Namagembe aged four years.

In 2015, he visited headquarters in Mengo, where he met the FA president, Moses Magogo.

He has previously played for two community clubs in Denmark,Skagen IK and Bangsbofreja, before joining Aalborg BK Junior side and then Vendsyssel.

More cohesiveness

Elsewhere, left back Aziz Kayondo, who plies his trade at Spanish side CD Leganes B, says there is more cohesiveness in the team because of linking up early.

"We have been lucky to get enough time to train together since most of us who play out of the country have joined the team," said the 20-year-old.

"This has helped us to know where we stand and for the coaches to prepare and assess us well.

"We are ready to give our best and win, for as long as we work together."

The Cranes are seeking a return to Afcon finals for the first time since Egypt 2019.

OPONDO AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: 28 October 1997 (age 25)

Place of birth: Uganda

Position: Midfielder

Club information

Current team: AC Horsens (Denmark)

Youth career

Aalborg

Senior career

AC Horsens

Vendsyssel

Odense BK