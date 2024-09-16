Depleted Jogoos pin title hopes on Kakande

After a grueling 20-year wait to reclaim the league title, the StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions SC Villa now find themselves in unfamiliar territory, with key players who once paved the way to glory having jumped ship.

As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining - and for the Jogoos, their luck shines in the form of the league Most Valuable player (MVP) Patrick Kakande, who chose loyalty over greener pastures.

With much of their firepower gone, Morley Byekwaso's Villa will place their fate squarely on his tender shoulders, counting on him to lead them through another intense season of high stakes.

This season, however, the road to defending their crown will be anything but smooth.

Too close to call

Three of last season's fiercest challengers - Bul, Vipers and Kitara - have reloaded and are now armed to the teeth, each gunning to wrestle the title away from the reigning kings.

The hunter has become the hunted, and every matchday will feel like a battle for survival as teams aim to knock them off their pedestal.

With even archrivals KCCA and URA sharpening their squads and setting their eyes on the ultimate prize, these rivals will stop at nothing to dethrone the champions, making every match a test of resilience and determination.

Stojanovic hangover

Adding to the mounting pressure, the club made a controversial decision by axing the Serbian coach Dusan Stojanovic who had masterminded their historic title run, replacing him with his less experienced deputy (Byekwaso).

Truth be told, the 17-time league kings have not been the same since Kenneth Ssemakula, Garvin Kizito, Joseph Kafumbe, Umar Lutalo and lAbbas Kyeyune depart, looking a shell of the telepathic and counterattacking outfit under Stojanovic.

In three competitions so far - Cecafa Kagame cup, Caf Champions League and Fufa Super Eight, Byekwaso has shown a glaring gulf in class compared to his tingenius predecessor, raising alarm bells among the fanbase.

Supporters are now on tenterhooks, anxious about the gaffer's suspect caliber as the club embarks on their title defence.

With each misstep, doubts grow louder, leaving many to wonder whether this managerial gamble (Stojanovic was reportedly sacked for asking for more competent players to reinforce the club) will cost them their hard-fought crown.

Byekwaso under spotlight

A former gifted midfielder at the club and Uganda Cranes, Byekwaso’s track record as a coach at the top level does little to inspire confidence.

Before taking the reins, he had a short-lived, tumultuous spell at a rival club - KCCA - where his tactical naivety became painfully apparent, ultimately leading to his abrupt resignation midway through the season.

Now, with the weight of expectations at a historically significant club, the jury is still out on whether he can handle the heat in the kitchen.

The fire and pressure that come with leading a club of this stature are unrelenting, and all eyes are on him to see if he can rise to the occasion or crumble under the weight of the challenge.

SC Villa forward Jonah Patrick Kakande (R) skips CBE's Suleman Hamid in the Caf Champions League at Namboole.

Kakande-Ssekiganda pact

With the coaching situation in flux, all eyes now turn to diminutive playmaker Kakande who scooped last season’s coveted league best player award.

He must once again pull a rabbit out of the hat and deliver the same magic that fueled their title run, as the weight of the record league winners now rests heavily on his young shoulders.

His brilliance will be vital, but he won’t carry the burden alone. The club and league's best midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda, fresh off a stellar national team performance, has also stayed loyal despite tempting offers from rival clubs.

Together, this dynamic duo will need to inspire and create if the champions are to defy the odds and defend their crown.

Striking skeletons

Despite their title triumph, the club's offensive struggles were glaring last season, netting just 40 goals in 29 matches.

Kakande topped the scoring chart with a modest 11 goals, but the team’s lack of firepower was evident throughout the campaign.

Yet, in a puzzling move, club management headed by Omar Mandela has been reluctant to invest in a top-notch striker, a decision that has left fans scratching their heads.

Instead, they’re banking on gandly Denis Ojara returning from a long-term injury, a rookie - Denis Otim - still finding his feet, and maintaining a less effective forward - Charles Lwanga - who squandered numerous chances last season, managing just five goals.

The club's conservative approach to addressing its scoring woes could prove costly as they look to defend their title in an increasingly competitive league.

In a last-minute attempt to patch up their attacking frailties, the club’s management brought in yet another striker - Francis Onekalit - one who has failed to impress at his previous clubs, raising serious doubts about his ability to bolster the team’s offense.

This desperate move underscores the flaws at the top, revealing a lack of foresight and strategic planning by the conservative administration at Villa Park.



Rather than working tirelessly to knit together a formidable squad capable of defending the league diadem, management’s quick-fix solutions have only heightened concerns about their ability to navigate the challenges ahead.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

SC Villa first five fixtures

Monday: SC Villa vs. Mbarara City



Sept. 22: Mbale Heroes vs. SC Villa



Sept. 26: SC Villa vs. Bul



October 5: Vipers vs. SC villa



October 18: SC Villa vs. Bright Stars

SC Villa at a glance

Full name: Sports Club Villa



Founded: 1975



Nicknames: Jogoos



Home: Wankulukuku Stadium



Coach: Morley Byekwaso



President: Omar Ahmed Mandela



Last season: Champions



League titles: 17



Ugandan Cup: 9



Cecafa Clubs Cup: 3

Players in: Simon Kato Semayange, Denis Kaka Omony, Isaac Mpagi, Geoffrey Lubangakene, Najib Yiga, Hassan Mubiru, Johnson Senyonga, Francis Onekalit