Deserved point for Algeria, South Africa

South Africa returned to the African Nations Championship (Chan) after 11 years with a hugely respectable start witnessed in their 1-1 draw with Algeria at Namboole Stadium on Friday.

The first of two Group C matches at the Chan 2024 finals saw the southern African team grow into the encounter and they ably recovered from Iheb Belhocini’s strike with a leveler from Thabiso Kutumela’s effort at the stroke of halftime.

Algeria, who are tutored by Madjid Bougherra, fashioned more chances in front of goal but they were denied a second straight win.

The Desert Foxes moved to four points, adding to their opening 3-0 win over the tournament co-hosts Uganda Cranes on Monday.

For South Africa, who has not featured since hosting this tournament in 2014, returned with some respectable command.

Coach Molefi Ntseki will be delighted with how his team controlled proceedings of the match.

They recovered from a jittery opening 20 minutes against the 2022 runners-up and when Malibongwe Khoza and company grew in confidence especially at the heart of the pack.

Algeria however got the opening goal in 29 minutes when Belhocini struck past South African goalkeeper Samukelo Xulu after the ball had ricocheted off Kwandakwesizwa Mngonyama outside the area.

However, Terrence Mashego beat the offside trap when the ball from lofted from the centre and made a little playback to an arriving Kutumela who cut left to beat a defender and Algerian custodian Zakaria Bouhalfaya to shoot into the net.

South Africa’s next match is against Niger on Monday while Algeria face Guinea on August 15 in Namboole.

CHAN 2024 - GROUP RESULT