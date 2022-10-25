Desperate Gaddafi stand in Bul's way in Jinja derby

Bul left it late to win the three points with a 1-0 result against Villa last Friday to open a three-point gap at the top of the table to send a message to their fellow contenders for this year’s title.

With that result saved in the scriptures in Jinja, the edible oil makers now turn their attention to the derby against Gaddafi in the Startimes Uganda Premier League match day five on Tuesday at their first and former home in Kakindu stadium.

The two have met twice with Bul picking four points, a draw at home last November before raiding Gaddafi barracks for a 2-0 victory.

Bul are currently on top of the table with 10 points while Gaddafi are in the bottom half with only two.

“We’ve not been in the best shape but these are the type of games that should jumpstart us,” Gaddafi captain Andrew Waiswa said ahead of the game.

“They’re strong at the moment but we have a good game plan that should enable us to win the match. We have respect for them but don’t fear them.”

Bul’s mettle strength was tested by a resilient Jogoos that just decided to sit back and defend as they frustrated the table leaders but they eventually passed the test with only a minute to play.

Isabirye played 24 minutes with only two defenders as he threw his best attackers upfront to search for a goal. He expects the same approach from most opponents, and a team coached by Wasswa Bbosa is no exception.

In the 29 competitive derbies that the team has played against the defunct Victors, Jinja Municipal Hippos, Sadolin Paints, Busoga United and Gaddafi, Bul has won 11, drawn 12 and lost only six.

"When you're on top, every team will play very hard but that's what you expect. Every match will be like a final to us but that must push us to think and work harder,” Isabirye said in a previous interview.

In the other game, Wakiso Giants will look for their second win of the season in four days as they host a struggling Busoga United in the early lunch hour kickoff.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday fixtures



Wakiso Giants vs. Busoga United, Wakiso – 2pm

Gaddafi vs. Bul, Kakindu stadium – 4pm