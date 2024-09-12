Desperate KCCA seek to end six-year trophy drought

KCCA, once a dominant force in the league, are now staring down the barrel of a six-year trophy drought, with their loyal fanbase growing increasingly restless.

As if the dry spell wasn’t enough, the team now faces the added blow of losing their star striker Muhammad Shaban (to Libyan side Al Hilal), a pivotal figure in last season's mini revival with 17 goals.

Inevitably, his recent departure has sent shockwaves through the squad, with fans wondering whether the team's once-vaunted offensive power will be restored in time for a serious title challenge.

With the dawn of a new StarTimes Uganda Premier League season, the weight of expectation looms large.

The club's hierarchy has been under intense scrutiny, with whispers of technical team mismanagement and poor transfer policies circulating among supporters and pundits alike.

Despite these challenges, KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru will remain adamant that the squad still possesses the quality and resolve to reclaim the glory days of the illustrious Mike Mutebi.

Nsibambi timely return

Despite the challenges, the Kasasiro Boys have placed their hopes on a familiar face, opting to bring back another former striker Derrick Nsibambi who has tested the murky waters of professional football with sojourns in Egypt and Ethiopia.

His return has sparked a cautious optimism among supporters and the club's leadership alike.

Having sharpened his scoring skills and matured as a player on the grand stages of African football, the management hopes he can bring the much-needed cutting edge to their attack and finally solve their long-standing goal-scoring dilemma.

"I'm happy to be back home where it all started. When I had a conversation with the coach, I told him, yes immediately because I know this club through and through, I know what it means to the fans, so I want to be part of it again and I can not wait to go again," Nsibambi pledged.

The move is not without risk, as questions remain whether his gains abroad can translate to the pressure-packed atmosphere of his old stomping grounds.

Nonetheless, the club is banking on his experience and newfound tactical maturity to be the key to ending their trophy drought, believing his presence will ignite a resurgence in a team eager to reclaim its status as champions.

Signed on a reported two-year deal, Nsibambi was introduced at KCCA by Mubiru and left shades of potential as a fox in the box between 2014 and 2018 before featuring for Smouha (Egypt), Sebeta (Ethiopia), URA (Uganda), Al-Bashaeer (Oman), and Bandali (Kenya).

Nsibambi will be assisted by budding fowards Abubaker Mayanja and Emmanuel Anyama.

With the upcoming season shaping up to be a closely contested affair, Nsibambi's goals will be crucial if the club is to outmuscle their rivals in what promises to be a fierce battle for the title.

He insists that his return marks not just a homecoming, but the beginning of a new chapter where both he and the club can reach greater heights.

Mubiru on trial

It remains to be seen whether Mubiru can deliver the compelling 'kawowo' football that the club's faithful demand while striking a delicate balance between winning trophies and nurturing young talent.

The club’s identity has long been rooted in a fast-paced, possession-based style, but the recent years of silverware scarcity have placed increasing pressure on coaches to deliver results above all else.

Juggling the high expectations of aesthetically pleasing football with the cutthroat need for trophies is no small task.

KCCA must hope that the new jersey can alter their fortunes. PHOTO/COURTESY

Whether he can harmonize these competing demands, crafting a team capable of beautiful football while also returning the club to its trophy-winning ways, will likely define Mubiru's second spell at Lugogo.

The pressure is immense, and with every match, the scrutiny on his tactical decisions grows sharper.

Mubiru, once a celebrated midfielder and later an assistant and head coach at KCCA, now finds himself under intense scrutiny to step out of the shadows and win trophies on his own.

Having taken over midway through last season, he provided a much-needed lifeline, steering the team away from the ignominy of finishing in laughable mid-table obscurity to finish fifth. His arrival was seen as a form of redemption, reigniting a spark of belief among players and supporters alike.

However, that salvation came with a new set of expectations. The board and fans are no longer content with mere fire fighting; they now demand success and silverware. Ultimately, Mubiru’s previous status as a club stalwart may have bought him some time, but that goodwill is quickly waning.

The former Police, Uganda Cranes and Vipers coach must prove he can lead the team to glory as the man in charge, not just as a stopgap solution. His ability to build on last season's turnaround and bring home trophies will ultimately determine his fate at the helm, and time is ticking.

With the club’s new signings seemingly handpicked by the coach, he now appears to have full control over the squad’s direction. This heightened sense of authority, however, comes with equally heightened expectations.

The 13-time league champions haven’t hoisted the trophy since 2019, and the pressure to end that barren run now weighs heavily on his shoulders. The club’s faithful, starved of success, are demanding nothing short of a title this season.

The memory of his first spell in charge in 2015 lingers like a dark cloud—when a string of poor performances saw angry fans turn against him, violently chasing him out of the stadium in a public show of discontent.

He managed to rebuild his reputation last season, but another failure could see history repeat itself. Surely, Mubiru is fully aware that anything less than triumph this time around could provoke a similar backlash, making this season a defining one for both his career and his legacy at the club.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

KCCA first five fixtures

Today: KCCA vs. URA

Sept. 20: Bul vs. KCCA

Sept. 17 KCCA vs. Kitara

October 1: Bright Stars vs. KCCA

October 19: KCCA vs. UPDF



KCCA at a glance

Full name: Kampala Capital City Authority

Nickname(s): Kasasiro Boys (Garbage collectors), The Impalas, The Cityzens

Founded: 1963

Stadium: MTN Omondi Stadium

Chairman: Eng. Andrew Mukiibi Sserunjogi

Manager: Abdallah Mubiru

Last season: Fifth

Ugandan Super League: 13 titles

Ugandan Cup: 10 trophies

Cecafa Clubs Cup: 2



Players in: Bright Anukani, Isa Mubiru, Muhamud Hassan, Shafik Nana Kwikiriza, Emmanuel Anyama, Derrick Nsibambi, steven Munguki, Sharif Sengendo, Mutwalibi Mugolofa