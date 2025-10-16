Despicable UPL fan boycott reaches boiling point

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) hit a shameful low on Wednesday, as the ongoing nationwide fan boycott reached its most telling moment yet.

Empty terraces greeted the two matchday three fixtures - SC Villa vs. Entebbe UPPC at Kadiba Stadium and Maroons vs. UPDF at Bombo Barracks Ground — in what was a deafening statement of discontent from fans who have flatly rejected the controversial league format imposed by Fufa this season.



After the highly publicized and shocking double-header boycott at Namboole before the international break, many believed the outrage had peaked.

Fufa officials reportedly anticipated a tapering of the anger. But what unfolded on Wednesday painted a different picture — one of deepening resistance and a fan base completely alienated.



The scenes at Kadiba Stadium were particularly symbolic. SC Villa, Uganda’s most decorated club and fan-backed institution, played their first league match at the newly-approved Kadiba home ground.

But instead of homecoming celebrations, they were met with empty stands and bitter silence.

Outside the gates, a group of Villa loyalists staged mock celebrations, complete with beer parties and chants - yet none of them entered the stadium to watch their beloved Jogoos, who were held to a 1-1 draw by newcomers Entebbe UPPC.

Jogoos slow start



On the pitch, Entebbe’s Fazil Tumwine gave the visitors a 28th-minute lead when Villa defender Barasa Mangoli collided with his goalkeeper David Lukwago to leave the striker with the simple task of rolling the ball into an empty net.

Substitute Andrew Otim rescued a point for the Jogoos in the 83rd minute, but the draw means Villa remain winless after two games and sit second from bottom with just one point.



A few kilometres away in Bombo, the picture was equally grim. Maroons secured their first win of the campaign, beating hosts UPDF 2-1 in front of another set of eerily empty bleachers.

Dickson Niwamanya’s 14th-minute header gave Maroons the lead before Ivan Mayanja made it 2-0 with a thunderous effort in the 25th minute. Faridi Rashid’s second-half strike for UPDF only served as a consolation.

Worst expected



But beyond the results, it was the absence of supporters - traditionally the heartbeat of Ugandan football - that stole the headlines.

The boycott, which started in earnest at Namboole, has now spread nationwide. Friday’s fixtures - URA vs. Express at Nakivubo and Mbarara City vs. Bul at Kakyeka Stadium - are already facing the risk of low turnouts or outright snubs.

The URA-Express clash, once a hotly contested affair, may pass like a training match given URA's limited fanbase and Express fans’ growing alignment with the anti-format movement.

The crisis shows no signs of abating. Fufa, despite mounting pressure, insists the group-themed league format will proceed as planned - come what may.

On the other hand, the fans’ rebellion continues to swell, fuelled by a sense of betrayal and a lack of consultation.

Vipers, one of the league’s heavyweights, remain firm in their stance not to participate until the format is reversed - a standoff that threatens to throw the entire season into disarray.



As matchday three unfolds, it is painfully clear: Ugandan football is in the throes of its most profound fan crisis. And with no end in sight, the worst might be yet to come.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday

Mbarara City vs. Bul, 4pm

URA vs. Express, 8pm

Saturday

Nec vs. Police, 8pm