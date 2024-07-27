Determined Semakula eager to pass Maghreb test many fell

Stepping into the high demanding Tunisian league, where a couple of predecessors have stumbled, newly acquired Club Africain defender Kenneth Semakula enters with the spirit of David against Goliath.

Armed with unwavering belief, the former Busoga and SC Villa versatile defender aims to prove that 'the stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone' and hit training with zeal right away.

"Excited for what the future holds.I'm putting in hard work," he revealed with a tinge of satisfaction.

Amidst the storied history of fellow Ugandans Jackson Mayanja (Esperance), Emmanuel Okwi (Etoile Du Sahel), Yunus Sentamu (CS Sfaxien) and Richard Kasagga (Olympique Beja) that posted mixed performances in Tunisian before, a new chapter can begin with Semakula.

Before penning a two-year contract with the 13-time Tunisian league champions finishing sixth in the 14-team table last season, Semakula had painfully thanked SC Villa for giving him the platform to trade his goods before the acrimonious split.

“The 17th title we clinched in the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League season will always hold a special place in my heart but is camaraderie, the friendship and the sense of belonging that I will cherish the most,” he wrote.

Embracing both opportunity and challenge, zestful Semakula brings a fresh wave of confidence, poised to rewrite the perpetual North Africa career failure narrative and carve out his own path to success.

In fact, Semakula' journey is not just about personal glory but also about cementing his place in the national team, having been largely culpable in the lead up to the second goal that the Algerians executed in the 2-1 defeat of Uganda Cranes at Namboole in June.

Ssemakula has embraced the move to Tunisia with open arms. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

The fumbling with a bouncing rebound ball and failure to stop the subsequent counterattack exuded some of the rough edges in Semakula's burgeoning career that can be refined at the precision-attentive Africain.

Man on a mission

With youth on his side, Semakula is renowned for his versatility (can play at right-back, center-back and as a holding midfielder) and relentless work ethic, factors that may tip the scales in his favor as he embarks on this pivotal career chapter in the Maghreb.

On his social media pages are photos of a lively and elated Semakula in the club red and white stripes mingling with new teammates and seemingly ready to break an arm and leg to excel at one of the oldest clubs in Tunisia (established 103 years ago).

From the humble background at True Vine Soccer Academy in Tororo district, through to the formative years at Rock View School, Rock High School and Jinja SSS, Semakula had the leadership trait that earned him moved to Busoga United, Bul and later SC Villa that he captained to the first league in 20 years.

Semakula at a glance

Full Names: Kenneth Semakula

Position: Defender

Nationality: Ugandan

Date of Birth: 4/11/2002

National Team: Uganda Cranes

Youth Clubs: Busoga Junior Team

Former Club: Busoga United, Bul, SC Villa

Schools Attended: Rock View Primary School Tororo, World Ahead SSS Matugga, St. John's College Kawuga Mukono, Light College Katikamu and Jinja SS.

Tournament Played: Airtel Rising Stars, City Tire Challenge Cup, FUFA Juniors League, Cpa Coca Cola, FEASSA Games 2019, Uganda Premier League, CECAFA 2019 AND 2020.