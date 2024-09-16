Dismal start for Vipers, Nikola

It was clear from the opening whistle that six-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions Vipers were all at sea, stumbling through the game without a defined playing identity and sorely lacking firepower up front.

Their 3-1 drubbing by the emerging contenders Nec not only exposed glaring tactical flaws but also raised serious questions about coach Nikola Kavazovic's future at the axe-happy Venoms.

At the MTN Omondi Stadium on Sunday night, Vipers players seemed out of sync, with no sense of telepathy or cohesion in their play, leaving them vulnerable at every turn.

Lacking the fighting spirit expected of a title-contending side, they were easily overrun by Hussein Mbalangu's resolute Nec, who took them to the cleaners with sharp, well-executed attacks.

Each misplaced pass and disjointed movement only amplified their disarray, making it clear that the gulf between the two sides was not just in the scoreline, but in hunger and tactical discipline.

Even their best player Allan Okello, who has often been the team's lifeline, was a shadow of his former self, offering little more than fleeting moments of brilliance.

His subdued performance mirrored the broader struggles of a team seemingly running on empty and without a distinct leader.

Nec took the lead through midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba before the Venoms' defender Livingstone Mulondo halved the scoreline with a powerful header off a Moses Waiswa corner.

To add salt to their wounds, the visitors endured even more anguish as two of the goals came from players they had discarded in previous seasons - Paul Mucureezi and Cromwell Rwothomio.

These ex-players, now thriving under Mbalangu, seemed determined to prove a point, punishing their former club with clinical finishes - although Mucureezi chose not to celebrate.

Nec celebrate the opening goal by Muzamir Mutyaba (2nd L).

The sight of their cast-offs leading the charge for the emerging force only deepened the frustration, as it became Vipers transfer policy most times affects their cohesion and brews dressing room discontent.

Kavazovic unfazed

The Serbian coach, notorious for his short stints at numerous African clubs, remains defiant despite the mounting pressure.

He expressed confidence in his ability to turn the tide and steer the team back on the trophy trail.

While his track record of quick exits may raise doubts, the coach insists that with time and adjustments, he can restore the team’s former glory and rekindle their fading title hopes.

"With 29 games left , everything is possible. We can win the league trophy, the cup or even get relegated to the second division.

“Their target is to win the league and go to the Caf Champions league but my realistic ambition is to finish in the top three and try to reach the Caf Cups,” Kavazovic revealed.

Whether the club's hierarchy shares his optimism remains to be seen.

All said, much of the credit for the result goes to Mbalangu, who clearly got his homework right.

His tactical approach was spot-on, exploiting the weaknesses of the disillusioned visitors at every opportunity.

His players, playing with their hearts on their sleeves, demonstrated a level of determination and passion that left no doubt about their intentions—they mean business and are serious contenders for the league title.

Their hunger, discipline, and unity on the pitch showcased a team fully focused on defying the odds once more, leaving their opponents reeling from the emphatic display.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League