Disputed Ayew penalty takes Ghana to play-offs, DR Congo also qualify

Captain Andre Ayew converted a controversial penalty in his 100th international appearance on Sunday to take Ghana into the African World Cup qualifying play-offs with a bruising 1-0 victory over South Africa. 

  • Mali finished seven points ahead of second-place Uganda in Group E after winning the top-of-the-table clash 1-0 in the Moroccan coastal city of Agadir through a Kalifa Coulibaly goal.
  • Veteran DR Congo coach Hector Cuper is seeking a second straight appearance at the global football showpiece after the Argentine guided Egypt at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The former West Ham United midfielder sent rival skipper Ronwen Williams the wrong way from the spot kick in Cape Coast on 33 minutes for the lone goal of the Group G decider. 

