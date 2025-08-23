Does blueprint of Pamoja dovetail with new normal?

Numbers are easily the most sure-footed way to convey not just relevance but the success of any football tournament. The number crunchers, whose single-minded obsession with figures at airports and stadia where foot traffic is typically expected to shoot up, can finally produce Uganda’s scorecard after the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan) entered its business end on Friday.

Several observers had expected the tournament organisers to cite the scorecard warily—perhaps defensively—as they clearly expected Uganda to run into a speed bump. But if assurances of success had a desperate edge to them, the numbers have been as cheerful as they could possibly get.

For one, the Cranes’ group matches at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole against Algeria, Guinea, Niger, and South Africa—in that order—averaged in the excess of 30,000 fans.

Uganda Cranes starting XI poses for a photo ahead of their final group C fixture of the 2024 Chan match between Uganda and South Africa at Namboole Stadium in Kampala on August 18, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

The numbers that came out of arrivals at Entebbe International Airport were just as impressive.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority disclosed: “Entebbe International Airport handled 230,577 passengers in July, the highest monthly traffic in the airport’s history. This included 119,127 arriving and 111,450 departing passengers, averaging 7,437 per day. Arrivals exceeded departures during the month.”

“The previous highest monthly traffic was recorded in December 2024, with 222,301 passengers, an average of 7,171 arrivals and departures per day. The surge in July 2025 was partly driven by the arrival of delegations for Chan 2024, increased tourism promotion, international conferences, and enhanced airline connectivity,” the government agency responsible for regulating civil aviation matters, added.

Not what it appears to be?

Uganda is not alone in claiming vindication. It is, of course, co-hosting the eighth staging of the Chan alongside neighbours Tanzania and Kenya. Seen from a distance, the co-hosting arrangement—in many respects a dry run for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals—has had an almost schematic air.

If the poor attendance figures in Tanzania and odd trouble at the turnstiles in Kenya are to be ignored, the conclusion would be that Chan 2024 has shown her mettle and acumen. Probe further, though, and cracks occasioned by having three different Local Organising Committees (LOCs) will begin to show.

Not least in the book of Osasu Obayiuwana. The veteran Nigerian sports journalist, who has lived out of a suitcase whilst covering Chan 2024, hopping from Tanzania to Uganda, says the issue of visa requirements has contrived to rear an ugly head.

“Each country has different particularities,” he pointedly noted, adding that African countries that can potentially go it alone have little incentive to throw in their lot with staging 24-nation tournaments. Yet, be that as it may, co-hosting international football tournaments has become fashionable. At least in the recent past.

Football fans celebrate a goal at Namboole Stadium during Chan 2024. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Mr Obayiuwana is right in concluding that the hand of world football governing body, Fifa, was forced the first, and, thus far, only, time its showpiece tournament—the men’s World Cup—was co-hosted. But, saddled with a long list of vexing problems, most of which are logistical, the appeal of spreading risk has grown that bit more since South Korea and Japan combined forces to put on a hosting spectacle during the 2002 Fifa World Cup.

While it has taken long for the penny to drop, the distinctive set of outcomes from the moment of clarity starts next year when the World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The tentacles will ever stretch out much farther in 2030. Spain, Portugal and Morocco will be the World Cup’s main hosts, while, stay with me, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay—as honorary hosts—will stage the odd centenary match apiece. Other major championships like the men’s Euros have also been bitten by the co-hosting bug. Since Belgium and the Netherlands shared hosting duties at Euro 2000, Austria and Switzerland found themselves joined at the hip during Euro 2008.

Then, of course, there was Euro 2020 where, remarkably, 11 countries shared hosting duties of 51 matches. After Germany went it alone in 2024, it was confirmed that the next two European Championships will be co-hosted (Britain and Ireland 2028, as well as Italy and Turkey 2032).

Sidestepping white elephants

If this begs of a ‘why’ question, then the travails that Greece went through after Athens hosted the 2004 Summer Olympics serve as an uncomfortable reminder that hosting duties can have a punishing effect. It has now become conventional wisdom that cost overruns from the 2004 Athens Olympics were a contributing factor to Greece’s debt crisis.

The tumbleweeds that continue to grow in and around the white elephants the 2004 Summer Olympics left behind tell their own story. The white elephants in question, including the Olympic Stadium, are far from being outliers insofar as telltale signs indicative of misplaced extravagance, desolation and despair are concerned. When Gabon hosted the 2017 Afcon, it too fashioned its own version of white elephants. A stadium was constructed right in the middle of a forest in Oyem.

“I remember it,” says Moroccan journalist Amine El Amri, adding that the writing was always on the wall. The expansion of showpiece tournaments such as the World Cup (48 teams) and the Afcon finals (24 teams) presents new and overwhelming organisational difficulties that simply add lustre to the idea of sharing hosting duties.

Co-hosting also translates into a sharing of the load when it comes to the presence of adequate transport infrastructure and sizeable stadia. Neither comes cheap.

Perhaps most importantly, co-hosting dims the prospects of ending up with so-called white elephants.All these are points that the dress rehearsal for the 2027 Afcon has underscored. But should Africa always do a copy-and-paste of the Global North’s template? Babatunde Koiki, a Nigerian sports journalist, is less inclined to provide an affirmative answer.

Football fans gesture during the Chan 2024 quarter final between Kenya and Madagascar in Nairobi on August 22, 2025. Kenya were knocked out 3-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. PHOOTO/CAF

African football has its own calling card, he insists, and those tasked with managing it should be careful to stay clear of changes that yield gross oversimplifications.

This means reverting to a 16-nation Afcon tournament. Despite what the number crunchers say, bigger is not always better.