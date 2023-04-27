Double firmly in sight for resurgent Vipers
What you need to know:
Thrice a Uganda Cup winner with URA, SCVU and Bul, Isabirye showed hunger whilst mauling Calvary 4-1 in the quarters at Kitende.
Soltilo Bright Stars that ousted KCCA stand between Vipers and a third consecutive Stanbic Uganda Cup final.
The draws conducted at Fufa Complex in Mengo on Thursday also set up a Fufa Big League showdown between dark horses Adjumani TC and Police in the other semifinal contest for a slot in the Lira finals in June.
From a side saddled with a managerial crisis between December and February, it's ironical to be talking about Vipers having a glaring chance to win a first ever league and cup double.
That's the drastic impact coach Alex Isabirye has brought at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende in just a month and half with the Venoms now breathing down the necks of league leaders SC Villa in third with a three-match advantage.
Angelo Lonyesi's Police that ejected holders Bul are favourites to get over Adjumani over two legs despite the West Nile outfit shocking record winners Express in the quarterfinals.
Only KCCA,SC Villa and Express have ever completed a double with Vipers twice coming short in 2018 and 2022.
Thrice a Uganda Cup winner with URA, SCVU and Bul, Isabirye showed hunger whilst mauling Calvary 4-1 in the quarters at Kitende.
The Venoms had relied on spotkicks luck to get past Bujumbura, Jinja North and Wakiso Giants before.
Having drawn with Vipers home and away in this league season, Asaph Mwebaze's Stars have every reason to storm the finals like it was the case in 2019.
According to the organisers, the first leg of the two semis will be played on May 14-15 while the return leg fixtures will be between May 20 and 27.
Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinals
Vipers vs. Bright Stars
Police vs. Adjumani
First legs on May 14/15
Uganda Cup prize money
Winners – Shs50m
Runners-up – Shs25m
Semifinalists – Shs12.5m
Quarterfinalists – Shs6m
Round of 16 – Shs3m
Round of 32 – Shs2m
Total package – Shs180m (32 teams)
Past winners since 2003
2003 – Express
2004 – KCCA FC
2005 – URA
2006 – Express
2006/07 – Express
2007/08 – Victors
2008/09 – SC Villa
2009/10 – Victors
2010/11 – Simba
2011/12 – URA
2012/13 – Victoria University
2013/14 – URA FC
2014/15 – SC Villa
2015/16 – Vipers SC
2017 – KCCA FC
2018 – KCCA FC
2019 – Proline
2019/20 – Not held
2020/21 – Vipers
2021/22 – Bul
2022/23 – ?