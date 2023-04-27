Double firmly in sight for resurgent Vipers

Soltilo Bright Stars that ousted KCCA stand between Vipers and a third consecutive Stanbic Uganda Cup final.

The draws conducted at Fufa Complex in Mengo on Thursday also set up a Fufa Big League showdown between dark horses Adjumani TC and Police in the other semifinal contest for a slot in the Lira finals in June.

From a side saddled with a managerial crisis between December and February, it's ironical to be talking about Vipers having a glaring chance to win a first ever league and cup double.

That's the drastic impact coach Alex Isabirye has brought at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende in just a month and half with the Venoms now breathing down the necks of league leaders SC Villa in third with a three-match advantage.

Angelo Lonyesi's Police that ejected holders Bul are favourites to get over Adjumani over two legs despite the West Nile outfit shocking record winners Express in the quarterfinals.

Only KCCA,SC Villa and Express have ever completed a double with Vipers twice coming short in 2018 and 2022.

Thrice a Uganda Cup winner with URA, SCVU and Bul, Isabirye showed hunger whilst mauling Calvary 4-1 in the quarters at Kitende.

The Venoms had relied on spotkicks luck to get past Bujumbura, Jinja North and Wakiso Giants before.

Having drawn with Vipers home and away in this league season, Asaph Mwebaze's Stars have every reason to storm the finals like it was the case in 2019.

According to the organisers, the first leg of the two semis will be played on May 14-15 while the return leg fixtures will be between May 20 and 27.

Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinals

Vipers vs. Bright Stars

Police vs. Adjumani

First legs on May 14/15

Uganda Cup prize money

Winners – Shs50m

Runners-up – Shs25m

Semifinalists – Shs12.5m

Quarterfinalists – Shs6m

Round of 16 – Shs3m

Round of 32 – Shs2m

Total package – Shs180m (32 teams)

Past winners since 2003