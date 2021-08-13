Doves beg Cecafa to stick to new Champs League dates

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

The regional qualifier for the 2021 Caf women’s Champions League for the Cecafa region will now take place from August 28 to September 9 in Nairobi, Kenya.

This is the third time that the body’s executive director Auka Gecheo confirms a new date after failing to hold it twice before due to financial and Covid-related reasons.

“We have finally agreed with Football Kenya Federation on the new dates and the qualifiers will take place,” Gecheo said on Tuesday night adding that the body “shall also re-do the draw to have two pools with four teams each. The matches will be played at both Kasarani Stadium and Nyayo Stadium.”

Stick to dates

Much as Ugandan representatives Lady Doves are delighted with the news, their chief executive officer Scovia Angeyango has asked Cecafa to keep their word to avoid further confusion caused by delays.

“We’re delighted that Cecafa has set new dates but we pray they don’t disappoint us this time around because the more they postpone the tournament, the more we incur unnecessary and unplanned costs.

“The delays also naturally demoralises the players, coaches and management but we’re ready because the players have been training,” Angeyango expressed her delight at the news though with some reservations.

The tournament was initially slated to take place between July 17 and 30 and then rescheduled for August 7 to 21 to the new date.

Lady Doves qualified to represent Uganda after emerging champions of the shortened Fufa Women’s Super League in May at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

After the withdrawal of Rwanda’s side Scandinavian WFC, Cecafa has announced that they will conduct new draws for the remaining eight teams with two groups.

The tournament will partly be funded by the $1 million Fifa grants provided to CAF for each of the CAF Zones reserved specifically for youth and women competitions and development.

The winner of the tournament will advance to the final of the first-ever Caf Women’s Champions League to take place in Egypt later this year.

The eight participating teams include hosts Vihiga Queens (Kenya), Lady Doves, PVP FC (Burundi), Simba Queens (Tanzania), Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (Ethiopia), Yei Joint Stars FC (South Sudan), New Generation (Zanzibar) and FAD (Djibouti).

