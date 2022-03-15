Doves finally win a match

Favour Nambatya’s 50th minute penalty ensured She Corporate beat Olila 1-0 in Soroti and opened a six point cushion at the top of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Sunday on a day champions Lady Doves finally got it right after sixth time of asking.

Soroti is usually a tough place to visit for central sides but both early season protagonists Corporate and UCU Lady Cardinals have managed to pick 1-0 wins from there.

“The gap we have established is sizeable so the challenge going forward is to maintain it,” Corporate captain Naume Nagadya said after the match.

Lady Doves picked up their first win of the season, beating Tooro Queens 1-0 away in Fort Portal to move to eighth on the 10-team log with five points.

Tooro were high on confidence after their 1-0 mid-week win over Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga but were forced into a 180 degrees change of fortunes in their first loss of the season.

Fazila Ikwaput scored the game’s lone goal, a proper reply to fellow strugglers She Maroons’ 2-0 win over Rines on Saturday and a good motivation for Sunday’s clash with the in-form Kampala Queens.

SUNDAY RESULTS

Olila HS 0 - 1 She Corporate

Tooro Queens 0 - 1 Lady Doves

RESULTS | ELIZABETH GROUP

Dynamic Jjeza 3-2 Acholi Queens

Kataka She 1 - 1 Makerere

Wakiso Hills 2- 1 Ehcos SS

VICTORIA GROUP

Ajax Queens 1 -3 Isra Academy

Bunyaruguru 1 - 1 King of kings

Luweero GQ 1 - 1 Asubo Gafford