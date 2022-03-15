Doves finally win a match

Lady Doves

By  Makhtum Muziransa

Lady Doves picked up their first win of the season, beating Tooro Queens 1-0 away in Fort Portal to move to eighth on the 10-team log with five points

Favour Nambatya’s 50th minute penalty ensured She Corporate beat Olila 1-0 in Soroti and opened a six point cushion at the top of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Sunday on a day champions Lady Doves finally got it right after sixth time of asking.

