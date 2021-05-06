Doves fly to Africa

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

In the end, it was befitting that this Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) season was settled by Fazila Ikwaput.

No one has been beaming with confidence throughout this shortened version of the league quite like her.

Having gotten injured in Lady Doves’ 1-0 semi-final playoff win against record league champions Kawempe Muslim SS on Monday, she was a huge doubt for yesterday’s final against Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals.

After failing to pass a fitness test on Tuesday, Ikwaput, apparently asked to be given at least the last 10 minutes of the final.

“I told coach that if I score, he can take me off,” Ikwaput revealed to the press as the rest of her teammates celebrated their 2-1 win at Fufa Technical Centre – Njeru.

Game changer.

She jumped on in the 78th minute with the game evenly poised at 1-1.

Advertisement

Initially, Doves had showed they would not miss their star striker, who had up to this point scored seven goals in five games, when Elizabeth Nakigozi converted their opener from the spot in the 29th minute after UCU defender Annet Nakirijja mistimed a clearance and handled the ball in the box.

Both teams turned on the gas with UCU’s Hasifah Nassuna hitting the woodwork twice in the first half.

Eventually, UCU got the breakthrough with Sandra Kisakye finding the equalizer in the 75th minute, moments after Nakigozi agonizingly put an effort to stretch the lead wide with UCU keeper Ruth Aturo out of position.

Buyinza’s response was to throw on Ikwaput “earlier than planned.”

Ikwaput operating at “about 10 percent fitness,” in her own words managed to wrap her second attempt on goal in just six minutes around an on-rushing Aturo for the winner in the 84th minute.

Her teammates, overrun by emotion ‘forgot’ about her condition and worsened her injury forcing her to be taken off immediately for Olivia Birungi.

Last gasp chance

Fortunately, the wasteful Lady Cardinals, who beat Doves in the 2018/19 final when the Fufa Women Elite League was still the top division, did not make them pay for it despite Nassuna getting another chance at near death.

Lady Doves, who also walked away with the individual accolades, are now the first team to win the FWSL, after the inaugural 2019/2020 season was wiped out by the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want to thank God for this title. We are also very grateful to our director who has heavily invested in this team,” Buyinza said, as his side lifted the title in only their third topflight season.

Ikwaput finished as top scorer and most valuable player while their imposing custodian Daisy Nakaziro was named best goalkeeper.

The Masindi-based side will also represent Uganda in next month’s Cecafa regional qualifiers of the inaugural Caf Women Champions League.

2021 fwsl awards

MVP:

Fazila Ikwaput

Top Scorer:

Fazila Ikwaput (8 goals)

Best Goalkeeper:

Daisy Nakaziro

Fair Play Award:

Isra Soccer Academy

Fufa women super league

YESTERDAY’S RESULTS

FINAL

Lady Doves 2-1 UCU Lady Cardinals

3RD PLACE PLAYOFF

Kawempe Muslim 1-2 UMHS – Lubaga

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com