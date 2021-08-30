Doves will not be carried away

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

There are surely tougher assignments to come and that is not lost on Lady Doves, who beat Djibouti’s FAD 5-0 in the opening match of the Caf Women’s Women’s Champions League zonal qualifiers in Nairobi on Saturday.

Doves’ attacking unit bombarded forward relentlessly in the sweltering heat at Nyayo Stadium while the defence was hardly tested to prepare them for what looks like a well-drilled Simba Queens.

The Tanzania champions beat Burundi champions PVP Buyenzi 4-1.

The Doves’ relentless attack was rewarded in the 16th minute when Norah Alupo knocked down a slowly worked corner kick from Fazila Ikwaput for Riticia Nabbosa to head home the opener.

“It was the first match and we are happy to put away the chances we could manage,” coach Fred Musiime said.

“However, that is it about today’s luck. We cannot expect to go into the next game thinking we will have the same luck, we just have to work hard.”

The trio has been combining for goals since 2017 when they won the inaugural Fufa Women Cup for Olila High School.

The latter two made moves to India’s Gokulam Kerala in 2018 before Ikwaput extended her trek further to Kazakhstan, where she grabbed some Uefa Women’s Champions League experience with BIIK Kazygurt.

“I am happy with the brace because that is my job but I definitely want to repeat what I did in the league. Be top scorer and the MVP (most valuable player) trophy will just follow,” Ikwaput said.

Her first and Doves’ second goal came after right back Adrine Birungi had played her into space on the right. Ikwaput beat her markers and slotted in through FAD keeper Doumbia Rokiatou’s legs. The keeper will, however, be credited for keeping the score that ‘low’.

The introduction of Spencer Nakacwa, who came on for 15-year-old striker Jowelia Nagadya early in the second half, allowed Ikwaput to move central and show some of the variations that Doves have in their arsenal.

Ikwaput’s second and Doves’ fifth came in the 85th minute after defender Gloria Namugerwa’s long punt was flicked into the path of Nakacwa by Nabbosa.

The substitute just squared it to Ikwaput to attack the space and slot into the bottom left corner.

Alupo scored Doves’ third goal on 53 minutes before FAD defender Hibo Abdi turned in another of her crosses.

