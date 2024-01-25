DR Congo through to AFCON last 16 as Tanzania go out

The Democratic Republic of Congo secured a spot in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday thanks to a 0-0 draw with Tanzania, a result which sealed the Taifa Stars' elimination from the competition.

Yoane Wissa came closest to scoring in Korhogo in a game lacking in quality in the final third, the Brentford forward testing Aishi Manula midway through the first half and almost beating the Tanzania goalkeeper with a chip from the left-hand edge of the box late on.

A third draw in as many matches was enough for the Congolese to finish second in Group F behind Morocco, who defeated Zambia 1-0 at the same time.

DR Congo will now return to the coastal city of San-Pedro for a last-16 showdown with Egypt on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tanzania go home after collecting just two points and finishing bottom of the group.

They have still never won a Cup of Nations match in nine attempts across three appearances at the finals.

Their campaign in Ivory Coast was disrupted by the sacking of coach Adel Amrouche following their opening 3-0 loss to Morocco.

That was after he was given an eight-game ban by the Confederation of African Football and fined for comments made about the Moroccans.