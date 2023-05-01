Drama as Kawempe relegate She Corporate, KQ crowned

Lady Doves players were inconsolable on the final whistle thinking Kampala Queens (KQ)'s late equalizer from Resty Nanziri for a 1-1 draw had relegated them from the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Just over 15 minutes later, the players that had disappeared into the Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja 'mourning death' ran back to the pitch celebrating a return to life. A 'return' to the big time!

For a while, they stunned the KQ fans and crowds that had gathered for their own crowning ceremony as new champions of the FWSL - a feat they managed with 47 points: 15 wins, two draws and one loss.

Then word started going around that 13.8km north east of IUIU, Susan Nalukoda had also struck late for Kawempe Muslim to draw 2-2 with She Corporate.

Corporate had taken a 2-0 lead to half time at Mubs Nakawa thanks to goals from Zian Ithungu and Winnie Nabbale.

But Kawempe's 'never say die' attitude that has cropped up during this second half of the season saw them crawl back through Agnes Nabukenya's 73rd minute striker. Seven minutes later Nalukoda equalized.

Player exodus punished

Corporate had 10 minutes to save their season and avoid the embarrassment of turning a title defence into relegation.

And maybe they could have done so last season, when they scored so many late goals to win the 2022 FWSL campaign.

But a look around their squad, those mentality monsters of old are gone leaving the club and observers with lessons on how not to maintain a champion squad.

Favour Nambatya left for Rwanda, captain Naome Nagadya and left back Miriam Ibunyu left for Tanzania while Phionah Nabbumba went to Denmark.

New signing and still their top scorer of the season Joanita Ainembabazi (six goals) joined Nagadya and Ibunyu in Tanzania.

Corporate have not scored in five of their nine games. That left them with a goal difference of -1.

Eventually, Doves who were the champions before Corporate and also had 20 points survived thanks to a positive goal difference of +3 as the latter became the only former champion to be relegated from the women's top-flight.

Doing their bit

Elsewhere, Asubo-Gafford did their bit by beating Rines SS 4-3. Zaitun Namaganda scored a hat-trick after missing a penalty to add to Evelyn Nassuna's goal while Jesca Namanda also had a hat-trick for Rines.

Husnah Mpanja's solitary strike against Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals also ensured Makerere University avoided any final day drama.

"My coaches asked me to save the time and I am happy to have played my role. Hopefully, next season will be better," Mpanja said.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

Results

Makerere University 1-0 UCU Lady Cardinals

Asubo-Gafford 4-3 Rines SS

Kampala Queens 1-1 Lady Doves

UMHS Lubaga 3-0 Olila HS

She Corporate 2-2 Kawempe Muslim

TABLE

P W D L F A PTs

Kampala Queens 18 15 2 1 33 7 47

Kawempe Muslim 18 9 6 3 33 17 33

UMHS Lubaga 18 9 1 8 33 28 28

UCU Lady Cardinals 18 6 4 8 24 26 22

Makerere University 18 6 4 8 20 24 22

Rines SS 18 6 3 9 25 35 21

Asubo-Gafford 18 6 3 9 25 42 21

Lady Doves 18 5 5 8 23 20 20

She Corporate 18 4 8 6 20 21 20

Olila HS 18 5 2 11 16 31 17

*She Corporate, Olila HS relegated to Fufa Women Elite League

TOP SCORERS

Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe) - 12

Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens) - 11

Ashait Naluggwa (UCU Lady Cardinals) - 10

AWARDS

Champions: Kampala Queens

MVP: Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe)

Top Scorer: Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe) - 12 goals

Best Goalkeeper: Daisy Nakaziro (Kampala Queens)