Dramatic Cecafa twist defies analysis - Khalifa

Coach Ayub Khalifa believes his side will learn huge lessons from their dramatic 3-2 loss to Ethiopia on Tuesday in the final game of the Cecafa U-20 Women Championship.

The tournament was played in a round-robin format and before the sides faced off, they were level on 12 points from four games.

Uganda had a superior goal difference so Ethiopia needed to win to carry the trophy home. At halftime, Uganda were in a commanding 2-0 lead having played Ethiopia off the park with pace and purpose. “I have not watched the game again but that was a real dramatic twist and I cannot pinpoint to one thing that made us lose the game,”

Khalifa told Daily Monitor after his side collapsed to a 10-man Ethiopia in the second half to concede thrice and let the trophy slip away even when they were still in control of its destiny with five minutes to play.

“Everything was in our favour. We have never lost a game as a group and we were at home, we needed a draw and led 2-0 at halftime, they were down to 10 with less than 10 minutes played and their coach was sent off before they got the lead,” Khalifa explained. Khalifa takes responsibility for how the game panned out but insists the players must look at themselves too.

“I was looking at the substitutions and maybe there was one or two issues there. Maybe we made them too early but Ethiopia scored their first before we made any changes and Hadijah (Nandago who was tasked with pressing Ethiopian playmaker Nyabouny Yien) was clearly burnt out.

Maybe the instructions to (Zaitun) Namaganda were not clear enough and when you look at their third goal and some of the other chances Ethiopia had, our players drifted to the ball side and did not mark opponents on the blind side.”

Lost in madness