Draw specialists Bright Stars hold URA

"If you don’t win, then don’t lose," Bright Stars head coach Asaph Mwebaze said in his pre-match comments ahead of his team's clash away to URA.

That is the mantra that seems to guide his team so far and which they carried to the Nakisunga Ground in Mukono on Wednesday.

For 65 minutes they trailed 2-0 to URA and seemingly in danger of losing their first game after drawing their opening four games of this season's StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

They fell behind to goals from James Begisa who headed in a rebound from a Saidi Kyeyune freekick two minutes before the break.

George Senkaaba then got the second goal for URA four minutes after the break when he also benefited from Bright Stars goalkeeper Hassan Matovu parrying Ibrahim Dada's shot into his path.

Ironically it was Matovu that had kept the scoreline low in the first half with a strig of saves.

But this Bright team does not know how to lose. Substitute Emmanuel Loki sparked the fightback with his driving runs and it was his shot that was parried into the path of Nelson Senkatuka by URA goalkeeper Naffian Alionzi for the latter to score on the rebound.

Two minutes from time Loki then rose highest to head home the equalizer and spark wild celebrations from the visitors' bench.

The result leaves URA in fifth place with six points after five games and six points behind leaders Bul while Bright Stars are eighth.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League