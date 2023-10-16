Dropped players were living on borrowed time

New Crested Cranes interim coach Charles Ayiekoh did not wait for match day against Cameroon to make the big decisions.

The coach made big calls to drop Sandra Nabweteme, Riticia Nabbosa and Hasifah Nassuna as he summoned a 33-man squad ahead of the October 23-26 Olympic Qualifiers against Cameroon.

In there, the injured goalkeeper and captain Ruth Aturo and defender Aisha Nantongo were also not considered while Tracy Jones Akiror is probably paying for missing one call up too many. The former was, however, in camp against Algeria in the Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month while Nantongo hobbled off in the second leg of that encounter.

Nabweteme, Nabbosa and Nassuna - all considered among the best players of their generation - were already splitting opinions among women's football faithful and did not help their case with their intensity against Algeria.

Nabbosa was withdrawn at halftime in the 2-1 loss at home at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru and then dropped for the second leg over fitness concerns. The other two started together in midfield in the second leg in Oran (Nabweteme started as a striker in Njeru) but were so uninspiring that the coach considered out-and-out wingers Catherine Nagadya and Margaret Kunihira better options in midfield in the second half.

A year ago, Nassuna looked like she had been rejuvenated in a new midfield role when coach George Lutalo fielded her there for the Cecafa Women Championship in Njeru and the Wafcon in Morocco. But this year, she has looked a shadow of herself and the lack of goals has not helped either.

She was caught in possession for Algeria's opener in Njeru but has also been regularly withdrawn from matches for work rate in defensive transitions.

Nabweteme, on the other hand, struggled to score goals against Tanzania (friendly), Rwanda (Olympic Qualifiers ) and Algeria as a forward yet she was starting ahead of a goal-potent Fazila Ikwaput. And unfortunately for her, she made her name as a high goal-scoring player at Kawempe Muslim years ago.

In outgoing interim coach Ayub Khalifa's possession-based system, Nabweteme is useful as a false nine that drops into midfield to create space for wingers. But when a team struggles against Rwanda and hardly get goals against Algeria, that is a role that can hardly be appreciated.

If his stint in the Women's Champions League qualifiers in 2022 is anything to go by, then Ayiekoh is going to demand a high work rate in midfield and directness. That means the strength of some players is nullified and Ayiekoh only made his selection work simpler by dropping them.



Goalkeepers: Vanessa Karungi (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Daisy Nakaziro, Gloria Namakula (Kampala Queens), Juliet

Adeke (Kawempe Muslim), Sharon Kaidu (Uganda Martyrs)



Defenders: Jolly Kobusinge, Shakirah Nankwanga (Kawempe Muslim), Asia Nakibuuka, Sumaya Komuntale, Patricia Akiror (Kampala Queens), Shadia Nankya, Bridget Nabisaalu (UCU Lady Cardinals), Dorcus Lwalisa (Olila High School), Desire Katisi Natooro (Asubo)

Midfielders: Joan Nabirye (Minsk, Belarus), Shamirah Nalugya (Kampala Queens), Josephine Ndagire (Makerere University), Phiona Nabbumba (Boldklubben AF 1893, Denmark), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim), Aminah Nababi (Rines SS), Zaitun Namaganda (Wakiso Hill)