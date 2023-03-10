Dudu gifts Ssimbwa maiden away win

Ramathan Dudu scored a late penalty against Nec to consolidate Kitara’s lead in the Startimes Fufa Big League on Thursday.

The top-of-the-table clash started slowly as both sides played a reserved game but came alive after 20 minutes.

Both sides pushed for a goal but both keepers were on their best until the 88th minute when Dudu breached Kagiri’s resilience.

Richard Ajuna had cleared a long ball to Lwesibawa who brushed it to set Lazaro Bwambale in the box but Rogers Mato clumsily pushed the striker with the referee William Oloya pointing to the spot.

Dudu stubbed the penalty below Kagiri’s dive for the lone winner as Nec lost at home for the first time.

“It was a well-fought win and deserved,” the goal-scorer Dudu sighed with relief after the game.

“This means that we have to work harder because there’s still a long way to go and every team will try to play us like the way Nec did,” he added.

The result takes The Royals to 40 points, Police who drew 1-1 with Kyetume moves to second with 38, Mbarara City which was held to a barren draw against Kataka moves to third with third as Nec drop to fourth.