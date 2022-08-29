Dundee convinced they have unearthed a gem

Dundee United might have handed Sadat Anaku only two years of a contract last week, for now!





But talk from the Scottish Premier League (SPL) side's top hierarchy only oozes huge expectations of the former KCCA striker.





Anaku impressed Dundee so much - both at a camp in Spain, where they watched him score four goals in one match, and later at Tannadice in Scotland -, that the club sent him straight to the first team.





Dundee United Head Coach Jack Ross said of Anaku on the club website. “I’ve been really impressed with Sadat since he came in.





“You have to have a certain mental toughness to come in from overseas and settle.





"Sadat has done that by leaving a really good impression on the players and staff at United."





Ross added: “He has a real hunger and drive to try and succeed in European football and sees this as a real opportunity to do that.





“He’s a really good finisher and will offer something different to the attacking options we already have at the club. That gives the squad a good balance.





“There’s an element of the unknown about him but we can see he has real potential.





“That element of unknown can help us. Defenders won’t know what he’s about and he’s not easy to play against from what I’ve seen in training.





“Hopefully he can capitalise on that element of surprise and get off to a good start. If he can hit the ground running and score quickly then things can fly from there.”





Dundee United Sporting Director Tony Asghar was in equally romantic mood: “We’re delighted to have Sadat here, he said.





“We identified his talent at an early stage and invited him to Scotland see how he could integrate into our group. We’re delighted with the impact he has made here so far.





“The coaching and performance staff believe he is good enough to make an impact on our first team.





During his integration period at Tannadice, Anaku impressed in friendlies against Leicester U21s, Arsenal U21s and Newcastle.



