Dynamic upset odds to make FWEL playoffs

An inspired performance from forward Bint Ibrahim Faiza helped Dynamic Jjeza to an unexpected place in the Fufa Women Elite (FWEL) playoffs.

Faiza scored first in the 35th minute and was then pulled down in the forbidden area for Daphine Nalubowa to convert a 58th minute penalty as they beat Group A table toppers Kings of Kings SS (KKHS) 2-1 at Ray of Grace Grounds in Jinja yesterday.

In form forward Sharon Kanyiginya scored KKHS's consolation and her third in the tournament in the 76th minute.

Prior to the match, Dynamic's coach Samuel Odong was largely thinking of winning not to get relegated.

The odds were stark against his side playing KKHS which had not put a foot wrong in the first two games as Luweero Giants Queens, who came from 2-0 down to beat Dynamic on Saturday, were prepping to take on an experienced but hapless Asubo-Gafford.

"When you do your business, luck can get to you too," Odong admitted as the other match at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru ended 1-1.

Luweero led through Aisha Nalweyiso's 25th minute goal but let Asubo steal an equalizer in the 89th minute through Sheebah Zalwango.

Luweero's draw left them at four points. Dynamic joined them but with a better goal difference of zero (0).

Asubo, a side that has been in the FWEL since it's inception as a topflight division in 2014, finished with just two points and are relegation candidates unless Fufa follow through with their intention to suspend relegation to allow for growth of the now second division.

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

Luweero Giants 1-1 Asubo-Gafford

Kings of Kings 1-2 Dynamic Jjeza





GROUP A TABLE

TEAM P W D L F A PTS

Kings of Kings 3 2 0 1 4 2 6

Dynamic Jjeza 3 1 1 1 5 5 4

Luweero Giants 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

Asubo-Gafford 3 0 2 1 2 3 2







