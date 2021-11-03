Eagles open claws

Gradually, reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions Express are regaining their mojo.

Even on the afternoon they were made to sweat by Police, the Red Eagles braved on to snatch a 2-1 victory yesterday at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium.

Right-back Deus Bukenya’s thunderbolt from a free-kick outside the box ferociously flew past Police goalkeeper Abdul Kimera on 12 minutes to set the momentum for Wasswa Bbosa’s side.

Police responded on 32 minutes with a long range effort from Juma Balinya that left Express custodian Joel Mutakubwa stranded.

It turned into a chest game then on and was destined to end 1-1 until Joseph Akandanwaho headed into fellow substitute George Ssenkaaba’s path for the latter to expertly kill off the contest on 90 minutes.

Bbosa, aware that Express face SC Villa next on November 20 at Wankulukuku, boasted.

“This is just the beginning.We have now overcome the fatigue and hindrances that cost us the first two matches.We showed our never-say-never attitude against Police and we are ready for anyone,” revealed Bbosa, back from a three-game suspension.

His Police counterpart Abdallah Mubiru, yet to test success in five matches, blamed it on worrisome form and experimenting with kids.

“We are paying the price of giving youngsters a chance but we still believe we will get better the moment we get our first win, “ Mubiru told Daily Monitor.

Express are now fifth with seven points while Police remain glued at the table basement without a point.

URA taxed in West Nile

It seems Livingston Mbabazi’s Arua Hill save their best for the big boys.URA joined Express on the growing victims list falling 3-2 in the pulsating match at the Barifa Stadium.

West Nile bred forwards Cromwell Rwothomio and Livin Kabon put URA into a commanding 2-0 lead before they were pegged back by the unrelenting hosts for the match to end 3-2.

“Although we lacked concentration when in the lead, I’m not happy with officiating especially with the penalty we conceded,” URA coach Sam Timbe fumed.

Samuel Ssekamate netted a brace while Alfred Leku’s 50th minute strike earned the Kongolo a memorable victory.

At Kitende, returning skipper Halid Lwaliwa headed home Vipers solitary goal against Onduparaka to cut the KCCA lead at the top to three points.

Mugume lifts KCCA

Leaders KCCA dropped their first points of the season playing out a 1-all draw against Bright Stars.

Despite the result, KCCA head coach Morley Byekwaso was content with the outcome.

“We have not been in this situation this season where we have played under difficult circumstances because of the rain. The first half both teams hit and run because of the weather conditons,” Byekwaso said after the game in Kavumba.

They also had to come from behind with Bright Stars taking the lead through captain Nelson Senkatuka’s well taken header from a corner.

But KCCA leveled the scores when Ashraf Mugume’s beautifully struck effort beat his former colleague Hassan Matovu.

“Our performances have not been matching with the results so we are pleased to get our first point against a team that had won all their previous games,” Bright Stars head coach Baker Mbowa said of the result.