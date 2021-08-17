Eagles paint Entebbe red

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The decades-long thirst for Cecafa club title could be felt as hundreds of jubilant Express fans painted Entebbe Road red – and that, literally too – yesterday.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier league champions edged Malawi side Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 on Saturday in Dar es Salaam to lift the regional trophy for the first time.

The euphoria among Express fans was reminiscent of yesteryear when SC Villa faithful enjoyed regional club supremacy.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the Red Eagles were barred from accessing Entebbe Airport to see their heroes disembark with the trophy.

But that did not affect their mood as they lined up with club flags along Entebbe Road to cheer the 10-car motorcade that snaked its way to Wankulukuku Stadium.

Well-organised.

The players were dressed in matching red attire as the officials donned white tops, all masked up – a telling sign of improvement in organisation at the club.

At the airport, the team was received to the VIP section by National Council of Sports general secretary Patrick Ogwel, Sports minister Hamson Obua and club chair Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

Obua told the victorious Express delegation that the Minister for Education and Sports, Mrs Janet Museveni, had paid for their Covd-19 tests at Entebbe Grade B Hospital billed at $65 (Shs227,000) each , which they undertook before embarking on the fun-filled 22km drive to Wankulukuku.

The Cecafa triumph is worth $30,000 (Shs110m) prize money and additional $25,000 (Shs75m) in Fufa pledge.