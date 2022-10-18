Early questions for Taxmen

URA are title contenders, surely. That's the minimum to expect of them. It’s also what they demand and expect of themselves. You cannot write them off now.

However, they need to improve fast in order to stay in touch with the summit. Yet to win in three, the four-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions lie 10th on two points.

Today, they travel to Kakindu Stadium to face Busoga United. The host lie ninth on three points having won one in three and lost the other two.

While the table may not tell the whole story as co-leaders Bul and SC Villa are on seven points, coach Sam Timbe’s URA are yet to win a game. In addition, only George Ssenkaaba has found the back of the net.

That goal came in the 1-all draw at home to Bul to emphasize that the tax collectors may not be too far away from the early pacesetters.

The areas of improvement are enormous. Victory against Busoga United, a team tipped by many to spend most of the season in relegation dogfight, must feel like an obligation.

“So far, it’s better than losing everything,” Timbe said in the aftermath of the result against Bul.

Ordinarily, the taxmen would travel to Jinja on match day from their base in Gayaza, Wakiso district.

For a change, URA arrived in Jinja yesterday. Coach Paul Kiwanuka has seen his side lose miserably 5-0 at Maroons, beat Blacks Power 2-0 and then go down 3-2 to UPDF.

At Wankulukuku Stadium, Express host Gadaffi in a clash of two sides with lofty ambitions. The Red Eagles have one victory to show in three, a 1-0 victory over URA.

Last Friday, they lost to archrivals SC Villa. Coach Wasswa Bbosa is winless in two games at Gadaffi as he returns to the side he led to league glory in the 2022/21 season.





StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Today’s fixtures

Express vs. Gadaffi, 4pm (Live on Sanyuka Prime)

Busoga United vs. URA, 2pm (Live on Fufa TV)

Tomorrow at 4pm