Early relegation six pointer for Rines, Lady Doves in FWSL

Rhine SS host abysmal defending champions Lady Doves today at Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium in Wakiso as curtains start to draw on the first round of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Both teams are locked on six points after eight games for the champions while Rines have a game in hand with Uganda Martys High School (UMHS) Lubaga that is yet to be rescheduled.

Doves seemed to be rediscovering themselves about a fortnight ago when they recorded two draws and one win. But they were again pegged back by a home loss to Kawempe Muslim last weekend.

Their coach Rajab Buyinza has maintained that “they are in transition” after losing a number of players at the start of the season.

Title defence hopes

Mathematically, the title defence is still on as leaders She Corporate have 20 points – 14 more with a whole second round of fixtures to come. However, realistically, the targets have to be or have already been reset to survival and time is not on their side.

On the other hand, Rines blow hot and cold.

They have recorded shocking draws against title chasers She Corporate and Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals on the back of 5-0 and 3-0 defeats to Olila High School and Kampala Queens respectively.