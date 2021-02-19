Early summit showdown

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

It has to be business unusual for Abdallah Mubiru’s Police as they bid to establish an arm’s length between themselves and second placed Vipers today at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Top of the log with 16 points, one more than Vipers, Police must be armed with all the belief that comes with leading the StarTimes Uganda Premier league table.

Police arrive in Kitende ready to defy the odds and stay top in their quest for the first league title since 2005.

Mubiru arrives with a more composed, high scoring and possessive side than those Vipers has vanquished in the last six meetings.

“Many things have changed in our team including morale and belief. We are taking it game per game and not thinking more of the title now,” Mubiru told Daily Monitor after his side made easy work of Bul this week.

In reality, Vipers offers Police the first sternest test on their credentials after they steamrolled over Myda, Busoga United, Kyetume and lately Bul.

Too close to call

“I’m happy that we are playing well at the moment minus injured players and hope for strong show in the next game,” Mubiru who had a brief stint as Vipers coach in 2016, said.

In forwards Brian Mululi and on-song Johnson Odong, Mubiru has a frontline that is going to ask Vipers’ ever-changing backline genuine questions.

The Tony Mawejje-Yusuf Ssozi midfield axis might have a huge bearing on the game tide.

Having missed a chance to go top with the 2-2 draw with Kyetume in Njeru on Tuesday, Fred Kajoba will urge his side to come out firing on all cylinders at home.

With five goals, prodigal son Yunus Ssentamu is the Venoms’ in-form striker.

He is in the kind of form that might be required to unlock the meanest defence having conceded just three goals with Henry Katongole and Hassan Muhamood building a telepathic understanding.

“It (the draw with Kyetume) was not the result we wanted but we fought hard for it. There are no easy games and we have to worker harder because every team comes while prepared to fight,” Ssentamu revealed after he fired a brace.

Log taking shape

At the Green Light Stadium in Arua, Onduparaka, on 12 points, can temporarily move into top three if they follow up the 1-0 away win over UPDF with triumph over newcomers Kyetume (10).

Kefa Kisala’s UPDF, fifth on 12 points, seek to rediscover their Midas touch when they visit rejuvenated Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba.

The latter, unbeaten in four games, are currently 10th on nine points after a slow start.

