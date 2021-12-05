Early UPL title audition as Vipers SC host KCCA FC

More than anything else, this afternoon’s epic faceoff between KCCA and Vipers is set to tell the true story of the anticipated pulsating jostle for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League honours.

The nerve-wracking meet at the St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende couldn’t have come at the perfect time when Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA tops the log with 22 points.

That is six more than Vipers who returned to winning ways, beating Gadaffi 3-1 on Wednesday, after faltering against URA.

Put succinctly, this is a battle of first and second, with the two teams eager to reignite the duopoly over the league in the last eight years - temporarily interrupted by Express last season.

KCCA’s near-perfect run in the first eight matches has hinged on the impressive goal return of red hot forward Davis Kasirye, a Vipers reject that has now banged five goals.

Another player deemed surplus to requirements at Kitende, Ashraf Mugume, operates the KCCA midfield engine with valour and will put his opposite numbers - Bobosi Byaruhanga,Siraje Ssentamu and Bright Anukani - to a sterner test.

Roberto Oliveira aka Robertinho’s Venoms are six points adrift of KCCA in second with a game less but are level on the scoring board - each having netted 15 goals. Vipers registered a 3-1 victory over Gaddafi on Wednesday, the same scoreline KCCA posted while dispatching Bul at Lugogo.

“It is a good feeling that we get back to winning ways ahead of the KCCA game.It is going to be a tough match but KCCA should know we are going to fight up the end,” Vipers forward Milton Karisa, who bagged a brace, warned.

Not yet there

Both teams are expected to serve splendid football courtesy of the enviable arsenal at their disposal but that is yet to fully manifest.

“The boys are fighting to give the team results but we still have a long journey.That said, whoever comes we are ready,” Byekwaso said after the 3-1 triumph over Bul.

He still has a welcome selection dilemma to sort, including granting forward Charles Lwanga a starting berth ahead of Sadat Anaku and choosing between custodians Derrick Ochan and Benjamin Ochan.

“We brought in these goalkeepers (to replace departed Charles Lukwago) knowing they will get chances depending on who is on form. Derrick has played the last two matches because he is good with high balls, “ Byekwaso stressed.

Vipers may welcome back four-goal hero Yunus Ssentamu who has missed the last two matches through injury while KCCA are still without injured wingers Julius Poloto and Brian Majwega.

UPL fixtures today 3pm