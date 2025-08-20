East Africans eye 2026 Fifa volunteer dream

For the first time, the world’s biggest sporting event will be hosted by three nations — and Fifa wants East Africans to be part of the action.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup volunteer programme, officially launched this week, is set to recruit 65,000 people for roles ranging from stadium ushers and media officers to security, transport coordination, team liaisons, and fan engagement. It will be the largest volunteer operation in Fifa’s history, spanning 16 host cities over six weeks in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

For many Ugandans and other East Africans who are serving as volunteers at the ongoing Chan 2024 under the “Pamoja” hosting arrangement of Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, the opportunity feels like the next natural step. Chan has seen journalists, football club administrators, and ordinary fans step into volunteer roles that have not only supported the smooth running of the tournament but also gave them unparalleled exposure to elite event management.

On his social media; - Instagram – page, Fifa president Gianni Infantino has pumped up the volume by referring to volunteers as “the heart, soul and smile” of the World Cup, adding: “They gain a behind-the-scenes view, make lifelong friendships, and show off their pride while supporting a historic event.”

Applications are open to anyone aged 18 or older by the time of applying, with good English required. In Mexico, Spanish is desirable; in Canada, French is an asset. Proficiency in other languages is a plus.

No prior volunteer experience is necessary — making the door wide open for students, retirees, sports lovers, and first-timers alike. The door is indeed ajar and interested persons can apply on fifaworldcup.com/volunteers.

Chan Effect. The Chan experience has shown that volunteering can be a springboard to global opportunities. From security stewards at Namboole to media assistants in Dar es Salaam, the exposure has sharpened skills, boosted confidence, and forged professional networks. With 48 teams, 104 matches, and billions watching worldwide, the Fifa World Cup 2026 offers unmatched cultural exchange and career development prospects. For East Africans, it’s a chance to showcase their organisational prowess on a truly global platform.

65,000: Volunteers needed for Fifa World Cup 2026

16: Host cities across Canada, Mexico, USA

48: Teams competing (expanded format)

104: Total matches to be played

1 million+: Members of the Fifa Volunteer Community