Edgar’s 'incomplete’ memoir opens door for more stories

By George Katongole More by this Author

Football players in Uganda rarely have the courage to piece up their life together especially when they are done with their playing days. During their active days, what is written about them are the good moments including goals and national team involvement especially in a country where performance at the big stages is nascent.

The not so-good side is also highlighted by the media with stories of their wives, strikes or money wrangles. And when they retire, life goes silent on their once famous faces.

Fufa chief executive Edgar Watson, a former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes captain, proved the honourable exception in December 2020, releasing a memoir of his glorious playing days highlighting the need to balance on and off-pitch life. To him, football is a worthy career.

Childhood

“Football My Life” traces Watson’s remarkable journey as a son of an Englishman Martin Watson Richard, who lived in Uganda before fleeing during the 1972 Economic War by President Idi Amin.

The book starts by exposing the undocumented story of his light-skin complexion to how he has lived with his wife, Fiona Akampurira, whom he met at Makerere University. The pair has gone through it all together!

Watson’s family was decent enough to offer him the best of start in life and his skin colour opened several opportunities as many, including his siblings, thought he was superior.

Starting sports at Matia Mulumba Catholic Parish in Old Kampala, Watson was exposed to a variety of sporting activities including volleyball, which he actually played to an elite level, lawn tennis and table tennis.

Like his parents, he excelled in drama. He was in the performing arts group called Mendo headed by famous educationist Fagil Mandy. He was also part of the St Matia Mulumba choir that sang for Pope John Paul II when he visited Uganda in 1992.

Advertisement

He chose football while at Makerere College when he played for the school team in Senior Two against Old Kampala. It is a memorable game in which he scored. Comedian-turned politician Kato Lubwama scored for the opposition.

Yet it took a push from journalist Moses Banturaki, who told him to focus on football. Watson struggled to match others as he was considered weak by peers even though no one doubted his skills.

In his book, Watson recalled his childhood experiences of being mummy’s boy and peacemaker; the kindness of his adopted father, Mr Ndawula, the generosity of Pr Robert Kayanja, coaches especially Jack Nkurunkuzire, Eddie Butindo and Mike Mutebi. Although he confesses to being an Express fan, he only played for one team, SC Villa, after helping Miracle to the top flight.

The miracle of football

He was passionate about music and drama, which he said could have been a fall-back situation in case academics did not work out.

He recalls his experience as an amateur player who saw some of the great talent like Vincent Kivumbi, now a teacher at St Mary’s Kitende, waste away because of inadequate facilitation, bad character and lack of follow-up.

A saddening tale, during his Miracle days, of Pr Godfrey Mukasa visiting camp with a facilitation package only to deliver a sermon from Joshua 7 is still stuck in his memory.

“If I’m discouraged that someone is better than me…, it somehow stirs up my mind,” Watson states.

His honesty about that time is what helped his career scale the heights. Football was in their blood. Watson scored the goal that brought Miracle to the Super League in 1996 as his uncle Samson Kaaya had done for KCCA in 1974.

He digs into the highly-charged player transfers then when Villa fans had to guard his house to block officials from Express striking any deal with him.

The pain of being a star has been hurting to the family life balance. His wife recalls how a female fan came knocking to his door only to meet Fiona. An ensuing exchange left Fiona bitter and she started calculating her outings with Watson.

Sometimes it was because fans who took most of his time in such precious family meetings that Fiona disappeared from Watson’s public life. She vividly explains the time when many thought Watson had HIV only to find it was an allergy to wheat.

Watson is not an engaging speaker by normal metrics: he stares in his notes or on the wall when he talks, and he still carries that deathly monotone of footballers during post-match interviews, especially after a humiliating loss. He actually is not media-friendly. But his directness in the book is disarming.

Edgar Watson stresses a point during the interview. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE.



And despite the trappings of fame, especially during his playing days when Villa, KCCA and Express players defined the word stardom in capital letters, fame does not appear to have gone to his head.

Laid back

In a heartening display of people power, Watson started Edgar’s Youth Programme which has been backed by the German embassy and other powerful individuals.

Indeed, he admits his laid back personality has denied him opportunities with sponsors. But he does not come out to explain how similar youth programmes in Uganda can become sustainable.

As he neatly put it, “we wrote various proposals for sponsorship but were all in vain. We even hired a sales and marketing person but never made any headway. We never got even a shilling.

“We were not ripe for sponsorship… The few that showed interest were asking for too much from us until we decided to wait and prepare properly.”

Like Watson stated in a separate interview, his book is an eye opener to his colleagues and other sportsmen and women in the country.

The book, however, suffered a major blow of a pitiable editing job. From basic errors, to poor transition, “Football My Life” is bleeding and a revised edition would save its soul. But as he pointed out, “the tortoise won the race.”

Missing parts...Watson not ‘revealing enough’

The book did not delve deep enough and there is a sense that part of the picture is missing. At Villa for more than 10 years, the Jogoos were a dominant side.

Winning three doubles with the Jogoos is a well-known story he introduced and bragged about in equal measure. But it came at a time Villa were accused of numerous sins, including match-fixing, homosexuality and witchcraft.

Watson was the captain when SC Villa beat Akol 22-1. Although he did not play in this particular game for reasons he does not tell, this is the story that changed Uganda’s football forever.

Villa needed to better Express by five goals if the two rivals tied on points in 2003. In the book, Watson instead interested himself in the push factor of Property Masters, who were rewarding each goal Shs50,000.

“At half-time, players were calculating how much we had made. It kept players wanting to score more and make more money to share. After the match that is when I started hearing about some drama that happened had before,” he reminiscences.

Watson agrees that witchcraft was/is part of the game in Uganda although he says he does not believe in it. He actually is not a staunch believer, even in Christianity, he professes.

Some sports journalists agree that top teams employed medicinemen. Watson admits he played with players who believed in black magic but he never took part in any of the rituals.

The only involvement he mentions was when crafting a technique to walk backwards into the dressing room “to play on the opponents’ psychology”.

He regrets the infamous Uganda versus Rwanda game at Namboole when Abubaker Tabula picked alleged fetishes from the Rwandan goal, a game Uganda lost 1-0.

“It all started in Rwanda. When we played in Rwanda, we were failing to score. One of our strikers Okello [Fred], suggested that it was because the goalkeeper had put something in the goal.”

Chris Mubiru, a long-time financier of SC Villa, is mentioned in the passing. He is actually mentioned once when Watson delves into a meeting at Andrew Zzimwe’s residence in Muyenga that was raising funds for the team to travel to Angola.

It would have been interesting to learn more about Mubiru as he helped the club and wrecked their name in equal measure with his involvement in homosexuality.

Edgar Watson at a glance

Full name: Edgar Nigel Watson Suubi

Born: January 12, 1972 (49 yrs)

Parents: Martin Watson Richard & Margaret Ndawula.

Spouse: Fiona Akampurira.

Siblings: Richard Kuteesa, Herbert Kyewalyanga, Irene Nassiwa, Rebecca Nassuna & Harriet Zzimbe

Schools: Buganda Road Nursery, Aga Khan, Kampala High, Makerere College Caltec Progressive SS and Makerere University

Teams: Miracle Centre & SC Villa

Proprietor: Edgar’s Youth Programme

gkatongole@ug.nationmedia.com