Effervescent Kitara lures Kinyara Sugar back to domestic football

Kinyara Sugar is one of a number of corporate companies that owned topflight league clubs but quit the game with the side folding in 2010.

In a slightly lesser role, the sugar manufacturers have now been lured back to the domestic scene by the wave being created by Big League heavyweights Kitara.

The Hoima-based side averages between 5000-6000 fans according to the chief executive officer Joshua Atugonza at their home in Kigaaya in their pursuit of a return to the topflight league.

"We are proud to be working with the best team in Bunyoro and we are excited that our name will now be going beyond the region," an elated Caroline Amongin, the Kinyara Corporate Communication manager, said.

"We are glad to be joining football and Kitara football club because we believe sports brings together communities and we want to continue impacting many lives through such initiatives," she added.

According to Deo Kasozi, the club president, Kitara will get Shs50m package with Shs30m cash to boost their promotion hopes as they lay second on the log before this weekend round of games

“We are excited to have Kinyara Sugar Limited on board, their arrival is indeed timely. They have given us Shs50m which will assist improve the finances of the club as we continue to embark on returning to the top flight league," Kasozi said.

"Kinyara is one of the leading manufacturing companies not just in Bunyoro but also in the country and we hope this partnership with them will help us grow our brand as well," Kasozo offered.

According to Kasozi the team was able to collect Shs120m from gate collections in the first round of this season.

"We have a lot of focus now. Sponsorship comes when you show transparency and accountability and we assure kinyara of that as they seek to showcase their already nice products," Kasozi added.