Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as Cape Verde, Malawi advance

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates next to Sudan's midfielder Mustafa Ahmed Saeed Elfadni and Egypt's forward Mostafa Mohamed at the end of the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 football match between Egypt and Sudan at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 19, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nigeria finished Group D with a third successive win as they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0, leaving Egypt to face the winners of Group E in the next round, and a potential clash with Ivory Coast in Douala.

Seven-time champions Egypt clinched a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Wednesday by defeating neighbours Sudan 1-0, a result which sent Cape Verde and Malawi through as well.

